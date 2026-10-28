India’s financial crime compliance workforce to reach 45,000 by 2030, create 19,000 jobs: Report

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): India’s financial crime compliance (FCC) workforce is projected to grow to approximately 45,000 by 2030, creating over 19,000 specialised jobs amid rising global financial crime and increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled surveillance systems, according to a report by NLB Services.

The report highlighted that financial crime is estimated to cost the global economy more than USD 4.4 trillion annually, with AI-enabled fraud, synthetic identities, mule account networks and sanctions evasion posing growing challenges for financial institutions.

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As banks and financial services companies strengthen their anti-money laundering (AML), Know Your Customer (KYC), sanctions compliance and transaction monitoring frameworks, demand for specialised FCC professionals is expected to rise.

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“Financial Crime Compliance is evolving into an intelligence-led operating model where technology, regulation and investigative expertise converge,” said Varun Sachdeva, CEO, India, NLB Services.

He said institutions are redesigning financial crime functions around AI-enabled surveillance, behavioural analytics, model governance and risk-based investigations, changing the skills required in the sector.

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However, the report cautioned that talent availability remains a challenge, with only around 40 per cent of professionals entering the workforce possessing expertise in areas such as AML investigations, sanctions screening, transaction monitoring, fraud analytics and regulatory reporting.

The industry is projected to face a talent deficit of around 20 per cent by 2030, while nearly 25 per cent of hiring is expected to originate from Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as multinational banks increasingly centralise financial intelligence, investigations and financial crime analytics operations in India.

The nature of hiring is also shifting towards technology-driven and specialised functions. While KYC, customer onboarding and transaction monitoring account for around 58 per cent of hiring, demand for sanctions operations, fraud intelligence, AML model validation, behavioural analytics and regulatory technology specialists has increased by approximately 20 per cent over the past three years.

The report expects nearly 57 per cent of FCC investigations to be AI-assisted by 2030, increasing demand for professionals capable of validating models, calibrating monitoring scenarios and investigating complex financial crime patterns.

India’s banking and financial services GCC ecosystem accounts for approximately 45 per cent of total FCC hiring, followed by domestic banks at 25 per cent, fintech companies at 12 per cent, payment companies at 10 per cent and insurance firms at 8 per cent.

Bengaluru accounts for nearly 32 per cent of the country’s FCC workforce, followed by Hyderabad at 16 per cent, Pune at 13 per cent, Gurugram at 11 per cent and Mumbai at 10 per cent. However, emerging hubs, including Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kochi, Coimbatore, Indore and Bhubaneswar, are expected to attract nearly 25 per cent of incremental hiring over the next two to three years.

Commenting on the sector’s evolving role, Anuj Khurana, Co-founder and CEO of Anaptyss, said financial crime was no longer a compliance challenge limited to individual institutions or jurisdictions.

“As criminal networks become more sophisticated and financial flows increasingly cross borders, organisations are rethinking FCC as a strategic capability rather than a large operational function,” Khurana said.

He added that India was well positioned to play a central role in this transition because of its financial services talent, technology capabilities and expanding GCC ecosystem.

On compensation, the report said entry-level FCC professionals earn an average of around Rs 5 lakh annually, while those with three to 10 years of experience command salaries ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 18 lakh. Specialists in AML technology, AI-enabled surveillance, sanctions operations and financial crime investigations can command salary premiums of 15–25 per cent.

The report also projected an increase in women’s representation in the FCC workforce from the current 32 per cent to around 40 per cent by 2030, supported by returnship programmes, leadership development initiatives and diversity mandates at GCCs.

Leadership hiring across FCC Centres of Excellence is expected to grow by approximately 25 per cent through 2030, reflecting the increasing importance of specialised financial crime risk management and intelligence-led compliance operations. (ANI)

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