Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: India's first book on autoimmune diseases, called Healing Autoimmune Conditions (pub. HarperCollins India), authored by Dr Rachna Chhachhi, PhD was released this weekend with a room full of autoimmune warriors who applauded this book as their only hope since there is no cure in medical science. The launch was attended by well-known senior doctors like Dr Jawahar Panjwani, orthopaedic surgeon, Lilavati Hospital, PD Hinduja Hospital; Dr Bharat Bhosale, clinical oncologist, Bombay Hospital and SL Raheja Hospital; Dr Rasna Kapoor, Dermatologist, and business leaders Yogesh Samat, Executive Director, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, and Vikram Chhachhi, managing director DHR Global.

"When I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2006, I received no hope from rheumatologist because there is no cure. I was pumped with chemo drugs, immunosuppressants and steroids, and yet had deformities and destroyed joints," shares Dr Rachna Chhachhi, author of the book. Her journey of reversing her condition and then setting up her practice across 27 countries along with rich patient case studies makes this book a treasure for those struggling with debilitating autoimmune diseases.

Post Covid, a 30% increase in autoimmune conditions has been observed, especially in young people. It is a disease in which the body's own immune system attacks its various parts. In India, 18% people suffer from autoimmune conditions with no cure and that is an under reported number because some conditions like fibromyalgia do not even have a diagnosis. "Modulating your immune system is the most important in fighting disease, said Dr Bharat Bhosle, clinical oncologist, who works on immunotherapy with his patients. With autoimmune diseases comes the risk of depression and mental health break downs, and this book addresses this aspect as well. "I am going to recommend this book to my patients, relatives and friends - it needs to be out there," said Dr Jawahar Panjwani who is also committed to helping autoimmune patients through his association with Kindness Practice Foundation, an NGO which runs a support group for autoimmune warriors.

With the number of autoimmune disease cases rising in India and globally, this book is a milestone as it contains clinical data on healing 100+ autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis and many more. With patients coming from Mumbai and across the world joining online, Dr Rachna's healing practice and its impact was evident. "When I was diagnosed with FSGS, I was bedridden and couldn't even get out of the house," shared Rohit Patwari, FSGS Warrior, who joined in on zoom from Toronto. "But with this treatment, I travelled to the US and now I am in Canada and living the life I always wanted to," Rohit shared. Vimi Gupta in Bangalore had multiple cirrhosis for 25 years and was on injections and steroids and could not walk. "Today I am leading a normal life, thanks to this treatment," she said at the launch. There are many more journeys captured in the book.

The launch of the book also marked the launch of the Warrior line merchandise with T-shirts that had messages of healing which autoimmune patients associate with. "Slow mornings are my superpower," and "I am a warrior - consistency is my love language," I am a warrior - I am kind to me," were some of the touching unique quotes specific to autoimmune disease warriors and how their life is. The book is available in bookstores and on Amazon and has been trending as number one Best seller in diseases. The merchandise is available online.

