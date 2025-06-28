India’s First Emotionally Available AI Is Getting Ready to Listen — Without Judging

Hyderabad (Telangana), June 27, 2025 — In a world brimming with smart devices, What if we built something that’s not just intelligent — but kind? That question sparked the birth of WTMF (What’s The Matter, Friend?), an upcoming emotionally aware AI companion developed by Hyderabad-based startup Knockverse Private Limited. Scheduled for beta launch in mid-August 2025, WTMF is positioning itself as India’s first AI solution designed not for productivity — but for presence.

In a time when mental health apps are abundant but often feel clinical, robotic, or disconnected from Indian cultural reality, WTMF is stepping in as a bold and heartfelt alternative. Built with emotional intelligence at its core, the app offers users a space to talk, vent, or simply be heard — especially during those quiet, vulnerable hours of the night when traditional support systems are out of reach.

“It all started as a conversation about loneliness,” says Kruthivarsh Koduru, Co-Founder at Knockverse. “Everyone is building AI to sound smart. We thought — what if it just made you feel better?” A Homegrown Answer to Global Companions While global players like Replika and Character.AI have set early benchmarks for AI companionship, WTMF takes a distinctly Indian approach — understanding mixed-language messages, local slang, and emotional nuance with cultural sensitivity.

With over 1,500 users on the waitlist, the app is generating buzz for its two signature interaction modes: • “Vent”: a calm, empathetic voice that listens, reassures, and validates your emotions.

• “Rant”: a spicier, sassier mode that speaks to users with wit, sarcasm, and playful energy.

The result? An emotionally tuned chatbot that doesn’t just hear you — it gets you.

Building AI with Feeling Behind the scenes, WTMF is built to feel like someone who knows you. It learns how you like to be spoken to — soft and soothing, or full of sass and emojis. You can even shape your own AI friend by setting things like tone, mood, and slang. It’s not just smart replies — it’s replies that sound like you’d want them to.

“We didn’t want to build another dry, robotic chatbot,” says Shreyak Singh, Co-Founder at Knockverse. “We wanted to create something emotionally available — a voice that actually texts back when you're spiraling at 2:43 AM.” Unlike mental health platforms that aim to diagnose or advise, WTMF provides a judgment-free space where users can speak freely, without fear of stigma or misinterpretation.

Designed for Gen Z, Built for Everyone From journaling tools and mood tracking to voice-based conversations and safe-space interactions, WTMF’s experience is crafted with emotional safety and digital comfort at its core. The app is tailored especially for Gen Z and young millennials — a group that, studies show, reports higher levels of loneliness, emotional overwhelm, and therapy hesitancy.

The team believes emotional technology should feel human, not clinical.

“This isn’t a replacement for therapy. It’s not a productivity tool. It’s a soft corner in your phone — the kind we all need sometimes, more like your AI Bestfriend” adds Shreyak.

The Road Ahead WTMF is currently in its final stages of product development, with a public beta expected to go live by August 2025. The startup is also in talks with early investors and impact-driven collaborators to support its growth, with an open call to partners who share the belief that kindness is the future of technology.

