India’s First Foundational Medicine & Lifestyle Certification Brings Doctors, Nutrition Professionals, and Caregivers Into One Classroom

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: On September 26, 2026, 78 participants came together for the inaugural Foundational Medicine & Lifestyle Certification, Level 1: Find Your Rhythm, led by Luke Coutinho and his team.

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The multidisciplinary cohort included doctors and medical specialists, radiologists, dentists, pulmonary professionals, clinical dietitians, registered dietitians, nutritionists, health coaches, caregivers, and individuals who wanted to better understand their own health and support their families.

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Two distinguished medical experts also joined the program to share their clinical perspectives and experience. Dr. Ganesh Nagarajan, Vice Chairman, Hepatobiliary Pancreatic & Gastrointestinal Onco Surgery, brought his extensive experience in complex cancer surgery and patient recovery to the conversation. Dr. Mukesh Thakur, Director of Internal Medicine, Acute Medicine & Clinical Transformation, brought an international perspective shaped by his work across the UK, Middle East, and USA, spanning integrated medical care, preventive science, and chronic and lifestyle-related conditions.

Their participation brought conventional clinical medicine directly into the Foundational Medicine classroom, opening conversations around acute and chronic disease, prevention, treatment, recovery, and one of healthcare’s persistent challenges: fragmentation. A patient may have multiple specialists treating different systems of the same body, but the patient remains one person.

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At the heart of the certification is a philosophy Coutinho and his team have advocated for approximately 14 years: medicine and lifestyle should not compete. They should work together in the best interests of the patient.

Foundational Medicine examines health through interconnected areas including cellular biology, cellular nutrition, movement and muscle, sleep and recovery, emotional health, chronic stress, breathwork, and environment, alongside appropriate conventional medical care.

An important component is also understanding the person behind the prescription. Certain medications can affect nutrient status, digestion, metabolism, or other aspects of physiology. Where supported by evidence, the Foundational Medicine framework considers potential medication-related nutrient depletions and physiological effects and how appropriate nutrition, monitoring, and lifestyle support can be built around medical treatment.

The purpose is not to replace or interfere with necessary medication. It is to support the human being taking it.

This multidisciplinary philosophy is reflected within Team Luke itself, which includes medical doctors, clinical dietitians, registered dietitians, nutritionists, specialized life coaches, and PhDs.

For Coutinho, the inaugural cohort represents an important milestone in a journey that began approximately 14 years ago, when integrating nutrition and lifestyle alongside conventional medicine was often misunderstood as “alternative.”

“Foundational Medicine was never about choosing one over the other,” says Coutinho. “If a patient needs medicine, surgery, or specialist care, that is part of their treatment. But the same person also has cells that need nourishment, a body that needs movement and sleep, a nervous system affected by chronic stress, and nutritional needs that may sometimes be influenced by the medicines they take. Why would we not look at all of it together?”

The participation of doctors and specialists in the inaugural cohort also reflects what Coutinho sees as an important shift in the conversation around integrated healthcare.

“Fourteen years ago, we were trying to explain why medicine, nutrition, and lifestyle needed to work together. Today, doctors and specialists are sitting in the same classroom with nutrition professionals, caregivers, and individuals having that conversation together. That is the change we hoped to see.”

The Level 1 certification now continues beyond the classroom, with participants completing two applied case studies: one involving themselves and another individual they wish to understand and support.

Demand for future cohorts has already grown, with more than 300 people on the waiting list for upcoming Level 1 programs.

In 2027, the upcoming Foundational Medicine & Lifestyle Certification, Level 2, will take participants deeper into nutrition and dietetics, cellular biology, and cellular nutrition.

For Luke Coutinho and Team Luke, however, the larger vision extends beyond certification. It is about helping build a healthcare culture where disciplines communicate rather than compete and where the patient is understood as a whole human being.

“Medicine where medicine is needed. Cellular nutrition and lifestyle support the foundations. Different disciplines working together. And the patient, always at the center,” signs off Coutinho.

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