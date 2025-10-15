NewsVoir

Chandigarh [India], October 15: Chandigarh University, in collaboration with LinkedIn, today launched India's first LinkedIn Experience Zone at its campus. This pioneering initiative transforms university spaces into dynamic career launchpads that empower students to build their professional identities, enhance employability and prepare them for the future of work.

The Experience Zone was inaugurated in the presence of Ruchee Anand, Country Head & Senior Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India, Saba Karim, India Head, Public Sector, Education & Government at LinkedIn, Dr SS Sehgal Pro-Vice Chancellor (Operations) and Registrar, Chandigarh University and Anmol Wahi, Product Marketing Manager, LinkedIn among other dignitaries from Linked team and varsity officials.

The LinkedIn Experience Zone is a first-of-its-kind interactive space that gives students hands-on exposure to AI-driven career tools, guidance on building impactful professional profiles, and access to skill-building resources. This initiative reflects Chandigarh University's commitment to holistic, future-ready education, while leveraging LinkedIn's global platform of over 1.2 billion professionals to connect students with opportunities worldwide.

Ruchee Anand, Country Head & Senior Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India, said, "Many students have the technical training and skills but often lack guidance on presenting themselves effectively to employers. The LinkedIn Experience Zone bridges that gap - helping students create strong profiles, explore AI-powered tools like Interview Prep and Career Coach and gain industry-relevant skills through LinkedIn Learning. This initiative will support students in unlocking opportunities and become future-ready professionals."

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament and Chancellor Chandigarh University said, "Chandigarh University has collaborated with LinkedIn to launch India's first LinkedIn Experience Zone, designed to professionally guide our students especially freshers who often lack clarity on the latest in-demand skills, how to build a strong online profile, or how to seize opportunities in the job market. This first-of-its-kind initiative will not only help students understand the value of a strong professional profile but also equip them to create one thereby enhancing their employability prospects multifold. It indeed marks a significant step in bridging the gap between academia and industry by integrating technology, experiential learning and global collaboration, empowering our students to become future-ready professionals, prepared to thrive in the age of AI and digital transformation."

Saba Karim, India Head, Public Sector, Education & Government at LinkedIn said, "LinkedIn has been empowering campuses by providing insights into the world of work, guiding students in upskilling, showcasing emerging trends and helping them acquire the skills needed for the future of work. LinkedIn Experience Zone is your one-stop destination to upskill, build a strong social profile, connect with professionals and create meaningful content. In the Experience Zone, the students will be able to discover top trending skills, align themselves with employability needs and learn from what peers are exploring."

Exhorting students to make the most of the LinkedIn Experience Zone, Karim said, "Make sure to use this space to brainstorm, identify key skills and even try out LinkedIn's AI role-play features to strengthen your professional presence. This is where LinkedIn Campus Ambassadors will guide you in using LinkedIn to build a strong professional profile. Your skills and your personal brand are your superpowers. Keep flexing it, every single day. Do visit LinkedIn at least once a week. Share something fun or insightful about what you're learning or experiencing. It doesn't always have to be serious."

The launch event also featured a series of sessions led by LinkedIn leaders. Topics included an overview of the LinkedIn Experience Zone and its long-term impact on student employability and faculty development; a talk on 'How to Stay Relevant & Employable in the Age of AI,' emphasizing the importance of continuous learning and adaptability; and a session on 'Building Your Personal Brand on LinkedIn to Achieve Career Success,' offering practical strategies for professional growth and online presence.

The LinkedIn Experience Zone will empower CU students to build and refine their LinkedIn profiles with expert assistance, explore AI-powered tools such as Roleplay Interview Prep and AI Career Coach, access free LinkedIn Learning courses to earn certificates in high-demand skills and engage in experiential activities like spin-the-wheel challenges, flash mobs and QR scavenger hunts. They can also record personal career testimonials and success stories, showcasing their professional journeys.

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: www.cuchd.in.

