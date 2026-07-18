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New Delhi [India], July 18: Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited, India's first publicly listed IVF chain, today kicked off its first milestone in the Company's planned 19-centre expansion, as outlined in the growth roadmap shared with investors during its IPO. The launch reinforces the Company's commitment to making high quality, technology driven fertility care more accessible to aspiring parents through a standardised clinical and laboratory model that combines AI powered innovation with the highest standards of clinical excellence, patient safety and ethical care.

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Strategically located in South Delhi, the new centre offers comprehensive fertility care under one roof, combining experienced fertility specialists, advanced reproductive medicine and Gaudium IVF's standardised clinical protocols. At the heart of the new centre is the Gaudium Signature Lab, the Company's proprietary laboratory framework that integrates advanced embryology, AI-powered technologies and internationally benchmarked quality standards to create an optimal environment for embryo development. As Gaudium IVF expands its network, the Signature Lab model will be replicated across every new centre, ensuring patients experience the same high standards of precision, safety and clinical excellence, irrespective of location.

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The centre also brings together Gaudium IVF's AI-powered embryology ecosystem, including SiD (Sperm Identification Device) for advanced sperm assessment and ERICA (Embryo Ranking Intelligent Classification Assistant) for embryo evaluation. By complementing the expertise of embryologists with data-driven insights, these technologies enhance precision, consistency and confidence throughout the IVF journey.

Built on a 17-year legacy of innovation and patient-centric care, Gaudium IVF has established itself as one of India's trusted fertility care providers. Its commitment to laboratory excellence has been recognised internationally with the European Quality Award from ESQR, Spain, reinforcing the high standards that underpin the Company's clinical outcomes, including in complex infertility and recurrent IVF failure cases.

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Commenting on the launch, Dr. Manika Khanna, Chairperson and Managing Director, Gaudium IVF, said, "Fertility care is one of the most specialised fields of medicine, where science, clinical expertise and ethical practices come together to help couples realise their dream of parenthood. At Gaudium IVF, we believe every patient deserves care that is not only clinically advanced but also transparent, compassionate and centred around their individual needs.

The launch of our South Extension centre reflects our commitment to making world-class fertility care more accessible without compromising on the standards that have guided us for the past 17 years. As we expand our network, our focus remains on building centres that combine scientific excellence, AI-powered innovation and globally benchmarked laboratory standards with a patient-first approach. The Gaudium Signature Lab reflects this philosophy by bringing together qualified embryologists, technologically advanced laboratory, ethical practices and evidence-based care to support informed clinical decisions and provide patients with the highest standards of fertility care. These principles will continue to guide every step of our growth journey."

The launch comes at a time when demand for specialised fertility care continues to grow across India, driven by delayed parenthood, changing lifestyles and increasing awareness of assisted reproductive technologies. Through its planned network expansion, Gaudium IVF aims to replicate its Signature Lab model across new centres, combining advanced reproductive medicine, AI-powered embryology and standardised clinical protocols to deliver consistent, high-quality fertility care at scale and reinforce its leadership in India's rapidly evolving fertility care sector.

About Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited

Founded in 2009, Gaudium IVF and Women Health Limited is a leading fertility care provider with a PAN India presence and a growing global reach. Recently becoming India's first publicly listed IVF chain, the organisation has consistently pushed the boundaries of reproductive healthcare innovation in the country. With the introduction of AI-led embryology, Gaudium IVF continues to redefine the future of fertility treatment, reinforcing its position as an industry pioneer. Under the leadership of Manika Khanna, the organisation is known for its patient-centric approach, advanced clinical excellence, and continuous focus on innovation in reproductive medicine.

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