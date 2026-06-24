VMPL

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New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: In a significant development for Indian cinema, a feature film based on the elite MARCOS (Marine Commandos) of the Indian Navy has received official support from Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. Inspired by true events, the film will mark the first Bollywood project focused on MARCOS, showcasing their bravery, discipline, and covert operations.

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Positioned as a big-budget ₹100 crore film, the project is planned for a pan-India release, aiming to deliver a powerful blend of action, realism, and patriotism to audiences across the country.

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The film is being produced by Sanjay Shukla and Himanshu Mishra a young Bollywood producer who transitioned from casting Director, The team is working on a large-scale cinematic vision that highlights the heroism of India's armed forces.

Star and director discussions are currently in progress, Official announcements will be made soon.

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This project is set to be a landmark in military storytelling, bringing India's real-life heroes to the big screen like never before.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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