VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: Oculosense Private Limited, a DPIIT-recognised deep-tech startup, today announced Drishti Vision Live, AI smart glasses that see and describe the world continuously in real time. Where leading global smart glasses offer around three minutes of live AI, Drishti Vision Live delivers up to 30 minutes of uninterrupted live AI on a single session.

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Oculosense is positioning Drishti Vision Live as India's first open-SDK live AI glasses — smart eyewear that combines an open software development kit with continuous, real-time visual AI, designed and built in India.

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Most AI glasses work on a "capture and describe" model: the user takes a photo and waits for a description. Drishti Vision Live instead perceives continuously, answering what is in front of the user in under one second. It pairs a 13MP camera with a dedicated image processor and live Wi-Fi streaming.

One device, two worlds: assistive and industrial

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For people who are blind or have low vision, Drishti Vision Live reads text, describes surroundings, identifies objects and supports independent navigation. More than 500 visually impaired users across India are already using Oculosense glasses in daily life, through NGO and CSR partnerships.

The same glasses are being used in industry. Several large enterprises are deploying them for hands-free inspection, guided workflows, real-time visual assistance, and on-the-floor documentation. Workers get an AI assistant that sees what they see, without putting down their tools.

The technology: big AI on low-cost devices

At the core of Drishti Vision Live is a technique developed in-house at Oculosense to run large vision-language AI models on low-cost edge devices. The approach splits work between the device and the cloud, so the glasses respond fast and stay affordable. This is what makes 30 minutes of continuous live AI possible at a price point built for India.

Oculosense is also making this platform available to other device makers, so any camera-equipped wearable can run live AI at low cost.

“Global smart glasses have shown what live AI can do, but only for a few minutes, and at a price most people cannot afford. We built our own way to run AI models on low-cost hardware, so a visually impaired student in Himachal and an engineer on a factory floor can both use live AI for as long as they need it.”

— Co-Founder & CEO, Oculosense

Availability

Drishti Vision Live is available now in India at an introductory price of ₹30,000. Individuals, organizations and enterprises can book a live online demo at https://form.jotform.com/262275013585053. CSR teams, NGOs and enterprise buyers can contact Oculosense directly for bulk and pilot programmes.

Oculosense's Drishti Vision smart glasses, part of the same product family.

Beyond Drishti Vision Live: a four-product lineup

Drishti Vision Live is the newest addition to a wider line of AI smart glasses Oculosense has built in India. Oculosense Frames (₹29,999) brings the same on-device AI, offline mode and open software development kit to general consumers, with a 1080p camera, 119-degree field of view and livestreaming to platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

Drishti Edge, the company's newest and most advanced device, is a binocular, optical-passthrough AR headset for industrial and public-sector use: it is being piloted with Denso, the Toyota Group auto-parts manufacturer, for real-time safety inspection on factory floors, and is also being pitched for guided heritage tours and museum exhibits. Pricing for Drishti Edge is quoted per deployment. All four devices — Drishti Vision, Drishti Vision Live, Frames and Drishti Edge — share the same EdgeVLM edge-cloud runtime at their core.

About Oculosense

Oculosense Private Limited is a DPIIT-recognised deep-tech company founded by NIT Hamirpur alumni. Incorporated in 2021 and headquartered in Himachal Pradesh with operations in Mumbai, it builds AI smart glasses made in India: Drishti Vision and Drishti Vision Live for the visually impaired, Oculosense Frames for general consumers, and Drishti Edge, an augmented-reality headset for industry and the public sector. All four runs on EdgeVLM, Oculosense's in-house edge-cloud runtime for vision-language models.

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