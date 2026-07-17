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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: As one of the Top Business Schools in Bangalore, GIBS Business School has prioritized advanced education and industry-linked Management. On Thursday, July 9, 2026, GIBS Business School opened the new 10-acre nature inspired MindValley Campus to more than 250 students of the PGDM Cohort 2026. The first day of classes is always a memorable occasion for the school. The new cohort marked a special occasion as they experienced the new campus for the first time. The new campus energized our students and offered potential for a positive transformation for learning Management.

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Thoughtful details and a Student First philosophy were woven into every aspect of the Onboarding Ceremony. Families were welcomed, and the excitement of students filled the campus as students with various educational backgrounds and work experiences came together to one of the fastest growing Management Institution in India.

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A Unique and Personalized First Day

In the first day activities, families and students were treated to a campus orientation as an entertaining and engaging onboarding experience. In the first of its kind document verification process, families were welcomed into the campus for a first time. Faculty was present for preliminary engagements and students were invited to check on early classroom-related preparations.

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Breakfast and lunch were provided as part of the college's warm hospitality program. This program allowed the college to demonstrate its commitment to establishing relationships and connecting to families prior to the educational process beginning. The program also provided parents the chance to spend time with the admissions department and the academic staff to alleviate any concerns they may have had regarding the establishment where their children will spend the next two years building their professional careers.

The hospitality program provided professional and caring service which, along with inclusivity, are the values which have defined the GIBS as an institution.

The First Batch to Experience the New MindValley Campus

The GIBS PGDM Cohort 2026 is the first batch which has the opportunity to study in the recently completed 10 acre MindValley Campus.

This campus provides a modern meld to be immersed in education and the great outdoors. Peaceful serene outdoor environments and modern workspaces, collaborative learning spaces which are fully equipped with the latest technology make this campus the ideal destination for future management professionals.

The design of the campus displays GIBS' commitment to the honing of creativity, leadership, and teamwork. GIBS also desires to embed the value of experience learning in all of its students.

Distinctively Non-Academic Orientations

GIBS provided a transformational experience rather than simply an orientation which formally welcomed students to the organization. Students were also provided an introduction to the core values, culture, and expectations of the institution.

The "GIBS Difference" was introduced through the onboarding experience designed and implemented collaboratively by faculty, administrators, and students. It focused on the layout of the campus, the systems used in academics, and the services and support provided to students, in addition to the innovative learning methodologies that GIBS employs, which differentiates them from typical business schools.

The chance to spend time with fellow students also began the process of building friendships and a professional network that will last throughout their careers in management.

An Inspiring Inauguration on Day Two

Celebrations will continue on Friday, July 10, 2026, when the Official Inauguration Ceremony of the PGDM Cohort 2026 will take place.

This will be a highlight of the academic year, and we are blessed to have Dr. Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and a celebrated social reformer and motivational speaker, as our Chief Guest.

Dr. Bedi's transformational service to her nation has inspired so many. We are certain her address to the cohort will stimulate the students to use her example to guide them as they walk their own paths of leadership with ethics, discipline, resilience, and purpose, both in their studies and in their future careers.

We are also grateful to be able to welcome to the stage our Special Guest, Bollywood actor Rajkumar Kanojia, who has inspired so many with his Bollywood perseverance.

Also seated on the stage will be Mr. Ritesh Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, The GIBS Group and Dr. Pallavi Vyas, Professor & Dean, GIBS Business School who will address the cohort and provide their support, and also share their commitment to preparing leaders for a global business environment.

Real-World Insight from Industry Giants

An exciting component of our inauguration is the Expert Panel Discussion at 3:00 PM focusing on: "Empowering Future Managers with Knowledge, Innovation & Purpose"

This panel is being hosted by Dr. Sumitra Roy, Assistant Professor, GIBS Business School.

This panel discussion is an attempt to connect students with industry expectations. It provides an opportunity for students to learn from professionals who credit the innovation, leadership, and commitment to lifelong learning for their successful careers.

The esteemed panel includes:

Mr. Kedarnath Choudhary - Co-Founder, 2050 Healthcare

An entrepreneur with an extensive healthcare innovation and business transformation background, Mr. Choudhary will discuss the application of disruptive technologies in the healthcare field and the importance of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset in organizational agility.

Ms. Sonia Pardeshi - Image Consultant

Ms. Pardeshi's experience in consulting and communication will help our students build their understanding of professional success factors in the modern corporate world.

As a whole, the panel will help the student build the modern corporate world success factors and also the adaptability, mindset, and leadership required.

The GIBS Philosophy in Action: Educating Future Managers with Innovation and Purpose

The theme, "Empowering Future Managers with Knowledge, Innovation & Purpose," embodies the beliefs of GIBS.

GIBS provides the opportunity for its students to participate in workshops, leadership training, internships, live projects, and interactions with business professionals to equip the students with the skill sets modern organizations are expecting.

Management education should not be limited to what happens in the classrooms. GIBS believes that management education should develop responsible leaders, and promote the thinking of problems and critical issues, and the entrepreneurial spirit.

GIBS has appreciation for giving students real contacts in the industry, through guest lectures, corporate training, workshops, internships, and certification programs, for many years because of their strong ties to the industry.

The students endeavor to interact and engage with the corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, and the innovators and experts in their respective fields.

The PGDM Cohort 2026 brings about another opportunity for the students to be mentored and to learn from the corporate mentors and the faculty and professionals from the corporate world.

A NEW JOURNRY BEGINS

The arrival of more than 250 students aspiring to be corporate leaders at GIBS MindValley Campus is not the commencement of class lectures. It is the opening of possibilities for students to realize their potential to become successful.

With the world class infrastructure and experienced leaders and speakers, and the curriculum connected to the industry, GIBS is dedicated to its students becoming professional and successful.

As one of the leading and the top 10 PGDM colleges in Bangalore, GIBS Business School offers value added innovative education and emphasizes a global industry view and collaboration, which empowers students to be confident to lead the profession in Business in the future.

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