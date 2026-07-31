India’s fiscal deficit rises 18.2% to Rs 3.07 lakh crore in Q1 FY27

The central government’s fiscal deficit increased to Rs 3.07 lakh crore during the first quarter of FY26-27, accounting for 18.2 per cent of the full-year target at the end of June, according to figures issued by the Controller General of Accounts.

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The fiscal deficit was around Rs 2.81 lakh crore, or 17.9 per cent of the annual Budget Estimate (BE) during the same April–June period of the previous fiscal year.

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For FY27, the government projected a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.96 lakh crore, or 4.3 per cent of GDP.

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Up until June 2026, the center’s net tax collection was Rs 6.36 lakh crore, or 22.2 per cent of the same BE 2026-27 of total receipts, according to the CGA.

Net tax collection was 19 per cent of the BE for the same period in the previous fiscal year.

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According to monthly account data, the first quarter’s total expenditure was Rs 13.57 lakh crore, or 25.4 per cent of BE. It was at 24.1 per cent of BE at the same period last year.

Interestingly, earlier on 29 June, Moody’s Ratings had stated that India can manage a potentially larger-than-expected fiscal deficit this year without risking its investment-grade rating, as rising energy prices are expected to only temporarily strain the country’s budget.

The rating agency has emphasized that India has a steady outlook and the lowest investment-grade tier, Baa3, Also, the evaluation showed how the government has gradually enhanced its financial situation since the Covid-19 pandemic.