India’s Food, Beverage and Packaging Industries Converge in Mumbai, Bringing Together 320+ Exhibitors from 11 Countries

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3: From processing and filling to packaging and automation, the technologies that shape how food and beverages reach consumers came together at Bombay Exhibition Centre from 28–30 October. The 2026 editions of drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo and ProFood India Expo brought manufacturers, brand owners, technology providers and industry professionals onto one show floor to explore solutions across the production chain.

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The event welcomed 21,665 visitors and 320+ exhibitors representing 11 countries, across 30,000 square metres. Exhibitors presented 4000+ product and technology launches.

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“The competitiveness of food and beverage manufacturing depends on how well businesses connect decisions on capacity, process technology and packaging. When companies plan these choices together, they are better positioned to build operations around product and market requirements. That is the kind of strategic conversation the industry needs to keep advancing,” said Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA (India, Middle East, Africa), Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

From beverage production to food processing

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The exhibition expanded by nearly 40% from the previous edition, across Halls 3, 4 and 6. Its breadth reflected the practical links between production stages: beverage, dairy and liquid-food processing; packaging machinery and systems; and food-processing technology. The exhibitor line-up included Krones, KHS, Sidel, Tech-Long, Huihe, GEA, Tetra Pak, Duravant, IMA PG and Clearpack, alongside other Indian and international suppliers.

For beverage and liquid-food producers, drinktec India 2026 presented technologies and industry discussions spanning the value chain. At the LiquiTech Forum, speakers examined premiumisation and portfolio choices in alcoholic beverages, supply-chain resilience, direct-to-consumer profitability, consumer labelling, packaging materials and costs, sustainability, and the use of AI in beverage production. Knowledge Dome sessions covered functional dairy and beverages, probiotics, quality assurance, regulation, processing and formulation.

“drinktec India has once again impressively reaffirmed its position as the leading platform for India’s beverage and liquid food industry. Together with PackMach, it has brought together the entire value chain, from processing and filling to packaging, while providing an important platform for exchanging ideas on innovative technologies, current trends and forward-looking solutions. Both trade fairs have generated valuable momentum for the industry and opened up new business opportunities. We look forward to continuing this success story at the next edition of drinktec India, taking place from 23 to 25 September 2027,” said Markus Kosak, Executive Director, YONTEX GmbH & Co. KG.

PackMach Asia Expo 2026 brought packaging machinery and related solutions into the wider production conversation. Knowledge Dome sessions examined packaging choices in relation to materials, cost, energy use, global trade and changing consumer needs. Visitors could also take their packaging challenges to the Pack Clinic , which offered free expert consultations on materials, technologies and practical solutions for their businesses.

“Packaging decisions have a direct bearing on product protection, line performance and operating costs. The challenge for manufacturers is to choose materials and systems that meet product and market needs while making commercial sense across the production process,” said Vivek Chinoy, President, IPMMI.

ProFood India Expo 2026 focused on food-processing and manufacturing technology. The ProFood Conclave addressed modernisation of snack-manufacturing equipment, standards for MSME food processors, working-capital requirements, baking operations, innovation, energy use, and the outlook for food-processing equipment. Discussions also considered routes to growth for bottled-water businesses beyond general trade.

Practical questions take centre stage

Across the LiquiTech Forum and Knowledge Dome in Hall 6, and the ProFood Conclave in Hall 3, the programme connected industry priorities with operational questions: how to manage costs, strengthen supply resilience, develop products, maintain quality, meet compliance requirements and plan for growth.

Two Knowledge Dome masterclasses focused on decisions facing beverage businesses: “What Every Beverage Entrepreneur Should Know Before Spending Their First Crore” and “Production of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Using Defined Strains of Microorganisms.”

The show floor also made room for emerging categories. Place2beverages provided a dedicated zone for new brands in protein and functional beverages, bringing them into the same marketplace as established suppliers, production technologies and expert discussions.

Industry leaders inaugurate the shows

The opening ceremony brought together leaders from the beverage, dairy, food and packaging industries, trade bodies and the diplomatic community. The ribbon-cutting ceremony included Bhupinder Singh; Vivek Chinoy, President, IPMMI; Raj Hadvani, CEO, Gopal Snacks Ltd.; Indraneel Chitale, Managing Partner, Chitale Bandhu; and Paolo Zampella, Deputy Consul General of Italy.

Also present were Ravikiran Nimushakavi, Vice President, IPMMI; Anil Hatekar, Managing Director, Mahanand Dairy (Maharashtra Rajya Sahakari Maryadit Doodh Mahasangh – MRSDMM); Dr. Yogesh Godbole, Managing Director, Gokul (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh Ltd., Kolhapur); K. Shyju Sidharthan, Chairman, IDA (WZ); and Rakesh Sangrai, Director, PHDCCI.

The next editions of drinktec India, PackMach Asia Expo and ProFood India Expo are scheduled for 23–25 September 2027 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai.

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