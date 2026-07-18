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Home / Business / India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $675.16 billion from $964 million: RBI data

India’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $675.16 billion from $964 million: RBI data

Total foreign exchange reserves still less than what they were at the end of March 2026, notwithstanding the most recent increase in value

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves increased by USD 964 million to USD 675.16 billion for the week ending July 10 due to an increase in foreign currency holdings, according to the latest data issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

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The largest part of India’s foreign exchange reserves, foreign currency assets (FCA), increased by USD 930 million to USD 546.51 billion over the course of the week. FCA rose by Rs 14,078 crore in rupees.

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The data highlighted that the changes in the major world currencies have an impact on foreign currency assets, which include the value of foreign currencies owned by the RBI.

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In addition, India’s gold reserves increased during the course of the week. Their worth increased by Rs 1,235 crore, and they climbed by USD 24 million to USD 105.23 billion. Furthermore, India’s reserve position with the IMF grew by USD 7 million to USD 4.79 billion, or Rs 97 crore.

India’s total foreign exchange reserves are still less than what they were at the end of March 2026, notwithstanding the most recent increase in value.

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Total reserves had decreased by USD 15.95 billion by the end of March. Gold reserves had decreased by USD 10.17 billion during that time, while foreign currency assets had decreased by USD 5.78 billion.

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