India’s forex reserves drop by USD 2.9 billion to USD 593.1 billion

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

India’s forex reserves dropped by $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion in the week ended June 23, reported the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. This reversed an increase in reserves by $2.35 billion last week.

Foreign currency assets during the week decreased by $2.212 billion to $525.44 billion as the RBI sought to defend the value of the rupee by selling dollars in the open market. Gold reserves dropped $745 million to $44.304 billion and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $85 million to $18.334 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $29 million to $5.12 billion in the reporting week.

The RBI’s forex reserves were at an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.