India’s forex reserves drop by USD 2.9 billion to USD 593.1 billion

New Delhi, June 30
India’s forex reserves dropped by $2.901 billion to $593.198 billion in the week ended June 23, reported the Reserve Bank of India on Friday. This reversed an increase in reserves by $2.35 billion last week.
Foreign currency assets during the week decreased by $2.212 billion to $525.44 billion as the RBI sought to defend the value of the rupee by selling dollars in the open market. Gold reserves dropped $745 million to $44.304 billion and Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by $85 million to $18.334 billion. India’s reserve position with the IMF was down by $29 million to $5.12 billion in the reporting week.
The RBI’s forex reserves were at an all-time high of $645 billion in October 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AAP govt challenges Centre’s Delhi services ordinance in Supreme Court
The ordinance seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Servi...
Atishi gets finance, revenue in Delhi cabinet reshuffle
Will now hold 12 portfolios, the highest among all ministers
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hands over 76 flats built on slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's confiscated land
The housing project is located in Lukerganj area of Prayagra...
'Not resigning at this crucial juncture', says Manipur CM Biren Singh amid speculation
Latest developments come when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi i...
Cry for help on the face of every brother, sister and child I meet, Rahul Gandhi says on his Manipur visit; appeals for peace
On Friday morning, Rahul went to Moirang and met people disp...