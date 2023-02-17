India’s forex reserves drop by USD 8.32 billion to USD 566.95 billion

Mumbai, February 17
India’s forex reserves dropped by USD 8.319 billion to USD 566.948 billion for the week ended February 10, the RBI said on Friday.
This is the second consecutive week of drop in the reserves after the USD 1.49-billion decrease in the previous reporting week.
It can be noted that in October 2021, the country’s forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
For the week ended February 10, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 7.108 billion to USD 500.587 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI on Friday.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Gold reserves decreased for the second week running and were USD 919 million down to USD 42.862 billion, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were also down by USD 190 million to USD 18.354 billion, the RBI said.
The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down by USD 102 million to USD 5.145 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
EC recognises Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena, orders allocation of 'Bow and Arrow' poll symbol to it
Says MLAs backing Eknath Shinde got nearly 76 pc votes polle...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Nominated members of MCD cannot vote in Delhi mayoral poll: Supreme Court
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud ordered the Lt Governor to...