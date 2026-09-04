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Home / Business / India’s forex reserves hit record USD 740.8 billion

India’s forex reserves hit record USD 740.8 billion

Reserves jump USD 11.5 billion in a week; foreign currency assets rise to USD 600.67 billion

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:15 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 11.475 billion to a record USD 740.803 billion in the week ended August 28, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The country’s forex kitty had risen by USD 12.422 billion to USD 729.328 billion in the previous reporting week.

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The latest figure is well above the earlier record of USD 728.494 billion, reached in the week ended February 27, before the onset of the Middle East crisis.

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The rupee had come under pressure for several weeks amid geopolitical tensions, prompting the RBI to intervene in the foreign exchange market by selling dollars.

Since the central bank announced concessional forex swap measures in June amid a significant decline in the value of the rupee, the reserves have been on an upward trajectory. The shift has resulted in more than USD 132 billion in fresh flows.

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According to RBI data, foreign currency assets, which form a major component of the reserves, rose by USD 9.337 billion to USD 600.67 billion during the week ended August 28.

Foreign currency assets, expressed in US dollar terms, also reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation of non-US currencies held in the reserves, including the euro, pound and yen.

The value of India’s gold reserves increased by USD 2.191 billion during the week to USD 116.409 billion, the RBI said.

Meanwhile, the country’s special drawing rights (SDRs) declined by USD 43 million to USD 18.81 billion.

India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also fell by USD 11 million to USD 4.914 billion at the end of the reporting week.

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