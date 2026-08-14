DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's forex reserves jump USD 14.14 billion to USD 707 billion

India's forex reserves jump USD 14.14 billion to USD 707 billion

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:08 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): India's foreign exchange reserves jumped by USD 14.14 billion to USD 707 billion during the week ended August 7, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

Advertisement

The sharp weekly increase was driven largely by a rise in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, data from the RBI's Bulletin, Weekly Statistical Supplement, highlighted.

Advertisement

Foreign currency assets (FCA), the largest component of the country's forex reserves, increased by USD 9.95 billion during the week to USD 574.63 billion.

Advertisement

Gold reserves also recorded a substantial increase, rising by USD 4.00 billion during the week to USD 108.74 billion.

The country's Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) rose by USD 0.08 billion to USD 18.75 billion, while India's reserve position in the International Monetary Fund increased by USD 0.12 billion to USD 4.89 billion during the week.

Advertisement

The latest data also showed that India's overall foreign exchange reserves were USD 15.89 billion higher compared with the end of March 2026.

Foreign currency assets have increased by USD 22.34 billion since the end of March to USD 574.63 billion. However, the value of the RBI's gold reserves was USD 6.66 billion lower compared with the March-end level, despite the sharp increase during the latest week.

On a year-on-year basis, India's total foreign exchange reserves were USD 13.38 billion higher.

The composition of this annual increase, however, showed a contrasting trend. Foreign currency assets were USD 9.35 billion lower compared with a year earlier, while the value of gold reserves was USD 22.58 billion higher.

The increase in gold reserves therefore more than offset the year-on-year decline in foreign currency assets and helped lift the country's overall forex reserves above their year-ago level. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts