India’s economy grew by 7.8 percent in the April–June quarter of FY26–27, significantly above economists’ projections, with growth supported by robust domestic economic activity which helped it survive external and geopolitical headwinds.

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According to the figures released by the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, India’s real gross domestic product (GDP) increased 7.8 per cent year-over- year (YoY) in the first quarter, against the growth of 6.9 per cent during the Q1 of FY25-26.

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In Q1 FY27, the estimated real GDP at constant prices was Rs 81.36 lakh crore, up from Rs 75.46 lakh crore in the same period the previous year. The nominal GDP increased from Rs 80 lakh crore to Rs 88.27 lakh crore, a 10.3 per cent increase.

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Gross value added (GVA) in Q1 of FY26-27 is estimated at Rs 73.82 lakh crore, against Rs 68.21 lakh crore in Q1 of FY25-26, showing a growth rate of 8.2 percent. While the nominal GVA in Q1 of FY26-27 is estimated at Rs 80.53 lakh crore, against Rs 72.24 lakh crore in Q1 of FY25-26, showing a growth rate of 11.5 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the country’s economy and said India’s exemplary GDP growth of 7.8 percent during Q1 of FY26-27 is a herculean feat.

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PM wrote on his official X handle, “The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties. Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed…yet again!.”

Sectoral statistics revealed that agricultural output increased at a strong rate of 3.6 per cent in the June quarter despite the delayed start of the monsoon, compared to 4.4 per cent growth in the same quarter last year.

During the same period, manufacturing growth increased from 8.3 per cent to 9.2 per cent. The financial, real estate, and IT sectors of the services industry saw double-digit growth of 12.1 per cent, up from 8.8 per cent over the same time.

Gross fixed capital formation, or investment demand, increased to 11.9 per cent in Q1FY27 from 5.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, chief economic advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran said Indian economy is showing sustained growth performance resilience and has fared well in the face of global concerns. Despite the West Asia issue, manufacturing and services have performed ‘quite well.’

He said that the government’s efforts to prevent input-side disruptions were the reason the economy performed well in the first quarter.

On Friday, the report released by the National Statistics Office stated that India’s industrial output rose by 6.7 per cent in July compared to 8.8 per cent in the previous month, mainly due to decline in the mining industry.