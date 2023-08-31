Double digit growth in construction boosts India’s GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 31

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 as against 13.1 per cent in the year-ago period, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data released on Thursday.

The GDP growth in the April-June quarter fell slightly short of the RBI’s projection of 8 per cent made three weeks back but India retained the tag of the world’s fastest-growing major economy as China’s GDP growth in the same period was announced at 6.3 per cent.

The GDP growth in the preceding two quarters was 6.1 per cent (January-March) and 4.5 per cent (October-December).

In quantitative terms, the Indian economy grew by Rs 2.74 lakh crore in April-June 2023-24 as compared to the same period last year. Net of taxes, the GDP grew by 2.92 lakh crore during the same period, translating into growth of 7.8 per cent at 2011-12 prices.

Of the eight major sectors, agriculture grew by Rs 17,200 crore or growth by 3.5 per cent 5.12 lakh crore which was higher than the 2.4 per cent growth registered in April-June 2022-23 over the same period in 2021-22.

However, the growth in the manufacturing sector fell to 4.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal as against 6.1 per cent in the year-ago period. Gross value addition was Rs 30,000 crore, taking the cumulative GVA to 6.67 lakh crore.

In the third major sector – trade, transport, communications etc – GVA was Rs 55,000 crore but the growth rate was 9.2 per cent because of the high base effect. In April-June 2022-23, GVA in this sector had grown a whopping 25.7 per cent or nearly Rs. 1.20 lakh crore as compared to the same period in the previous year.

The GDP growth was actually propelled by the Financial, Real Estate and Professional Service Group where GVA was nearly Rs 1.17 lakh crore or nearly 35 per cent of total GVA during April-June 23-24. The growth rate was 12.2 per cent – the only double digit growth in the first quarter of 2023-24 in the eight sectors constituting India’s GDP.

