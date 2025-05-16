DT
India's GDP growth revised downward to 6.3% for 2025, country remains one of fastest-growing large economies: UN

The UN on Thursday launches a report titled 'The World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2025'
PTI
United Nations, Updated At : 09:34 AM May 16, 2025 IST
India's economic growth forecast for 2025 has been revised downwards to 6.3 per cent, and despite a projected moderation, the country remains one of the fastest-growing large economies, supported by resilient consumption and government spending, the United Nations has said.

The UN on Thursday launched a report titled 'The World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2025'.

“India remains one of the fastest growing large economies, driven by strong private consumption and public investment, even as growth projections have been lowered to 6.3 per cent in 2025,” Ingo Pitterle, Senior Economic Affairs Officer, Global Economic Monitoring Branch, Economic Analysis and Policy Division, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), said at a press briefing here.

The report said the global economy is at a precarious juncture, marked by heightened trade tensions and elevated policy uncertainty. The recent surge in tariffs—driving the effective US tariff rate up steeply—threatens to raise production costs, disrupt global supply chains and amplify financial turbulence.

India's economy is forecast to grow by 6.3 per cent in 2025, down from 7.1 per cent in 2024.

“Resilient private consumption and strong public investment, alongside robust services exports, will support economic growth,” the report said.

