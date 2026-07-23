DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's GDP rises to 6.6% in Q1 FY27, driven by strong economic activity: Icra

India's GDP rises to 6.6% in Q1 FY27, driven by strong economic activity: Icra

Economic output reached a 32-month high in June 2026, growing 12% year-on-year from 9.4% in May

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:19 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

India's GDP grew between 6.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), driven by strong economic activity that supports the rise even if supply restrictions and rising energy costs affect profits in a range of industries, as per Icra report.

Advertisement

However, the expected spike is less than the 7.8 per cent increase in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26). This suggests that despite robust domestic activity, economic momentum has moderated.

Advertisement

According to the rating agency's Business Activity Monitor, economic output reached a 32-month high in June 2026, growing 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 9.4 per cent in May.

Advertisement

The index monitors sixteen high-frequency variables in order to evaluate economic performance prior to the official publication of GDP data.

According to Icra, the increase was widespread, with 13 of the 16 Business Activity Monitor indicators showing stronger YoY growth in June. The research highlighted a number of factors contributed to the increased activity.

Advertisement

These included a favourable base effect, a 40 per cent rainfall shortfall in June that prolonged the working season for mining and construction, and a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The Business Activity Monitor reported 10 percent YoY growth for the April–June quarter, up from 9.1 per cent for the previous quarter. Ten of the seventeen non-agricultural indicators improved YoY during that time, according to the government.

Icra projects that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will grow by 5–6 per cent in June 2026 based on the revised Index of Core Industries, which demonstrated 5 percent YoY growth. The demand for power increased by 12.2 per cent between July 1 and 19, according to early indicators for July.

This growth is better than the 10.9 per cent growth in June due to hotter temperatures and less rainfall than usual, the report added.

It further added that vehicle registrations, however, decreased within the same time frame, increasing 5 per cent YoY as opposed to 23 per cent in June. Uneven momentum across sectors associated with consumption is the reason of the fall.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts