India's GDP grew between 6.4 per cent and 6.6 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1 FY27), driven by strong economic activity that supports the rise even if supply restrictions and rising energy costs affect profits in a range of industries, as per Icra report.

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However, the expected spike is less than the 7.8 per cent increase in the January–March quarter (Q4 FY26). This suggests that despite robust domestic activity, economic momentum has moderated.

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According to the rating agency's Business Activity Monitor, economic output reached a 32-month high in June 2026, growing 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) from 9.4 per cent in May.

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The index monitors sixteen high-frequency variables in order to evaluate economic performance prior to the official publication of GDP data.

According to Icra, the increase was widespread, with 13 of the 16 Business Activity Monitor indicators showing stronger YoY growth in June. The research highlighted a number of factors contributed to the increased activity.

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These included a favourable base effect, a 40 per cent rainfall shortfall in June that prolonged the working season for mining and construction, and a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The Business Activity Monitor reported 10 percent YoY growth for the April–June quarter, up from 9.1 per cent for the previous quarter. Ten of the seventeen non-agricultural indicators improved YoY during that time, according to the government.

Icra projects that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) will grow by 5–6 per cent in June 2026 based on the revised Index of Core Industries, which demonstrated 5 percent YoY growth. The demand for power increased by 12.2 per cent between July 1 and 19, according to early indicators for July.

This growth is better than the 10.9 per cent growth in June due to hotter temperatures and less rainfall than usual, the report added.

It further added that vehicle registrations, however, decreased within the same time frame, increasing 5 per cent YoY as opposed to 23 per cent in June. Uneven momentum across sectors associated with consumption is the reason of the fall.