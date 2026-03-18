India’s consumer market is going see a shift in the coming years, with Gen Z, which comprises 27 per cent of India’s population, will drive nearly $1.3 trillion in spending by 2030, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

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As per the report, the Gen Z’s focus on aesthetics is clear from their activity in the beauty and personal care (BPC) space. By 2030, Gen Z will command a nearly $19 billion share in the BPC market. One in two Gen Z women spends over 20 per cent of their disposable income on BPC. Gen Z men are also adopting makeup and personal care routines.

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It is evident from the growing interest in men’s skincare – searches for “men’s skincare routine” have gone up 850 per cent in the past five years.