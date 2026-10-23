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Home / Business / India's general insurance industry to see modest growth in FY27 amid pricing pressures: Report 

India's general insurance industry to see modest growth in FY27 amid pricing pressures: Report 

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ANI
Updated At : 03:13 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): India's general insurance (GI) industry is expected to witness modest growth in FY27 amid intense competition and pricing pressures in the motor insurance segment, even as strong demand for retail health insurance and easing pricing aggression in the fire segment are likely to support growth, according to a report by Emkay.

As per Emkay, India's general insurance industry recorded approximately 7 per cent year-on-year growth in Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), on the back of strong performance in the motor and health insurance segments.

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“Going forward, we expect the industry to report modest growth in FY27,” it said.

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The retail health insurance segment registered around 32 per cent year-on-year growth, driven by sustained demand, improved affordability and benefits from Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes.

In the motor insurance category, the Own Damage (OD) segment grew approximately 16 per cent year-on-year, supported by healthy new vehicle sales.

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“The Motor OD segment delivered Rs 16% yoy GDPI growth in 1HFY27, led by healthy growth in new vehicle sales, supported by a reduction in GST rates,” it said.

Notably, growth was majorly driven by private multiline players “clocking Rs 17% yoy growth, while PSU players posted Rs 14% yoy growth.”

On the other hand, Motor Third-Party (TP) insurance segment recorded around 10 per cent growth. Group health insurance premiums also increased by approximately 14 per cent during the quarter.

However, it noted, “While the Motor and Health segments delivered healthy growth, the industry saw Rs 7% GDPI growth, offset by a decline in the Crop and Fire segments.”

As per Emkay, the retail health insurance segment remained the fastest-growing category, recording approximately 31 per cent year-on-year growth in the first half of financial year 2026-27 (H1 FY27), driven by improved affordability following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cut.

Similarly, the private multiline general insurers outperformed Standalone Health Insurers (SAHIs), registering around 40 per cent year-on-year growth compared with 36 per cent for SAHIs. Meanwhile, public sector undertaking (PSU) insurers recorded a modest growth of approximately 6 per cent during the period. Additionally, “The Commercial Lines segment’s GDPI declined Rs 5% yoy in 1HFY27, driven by Rs 21% decline in the Fire and Engineering segment.”

Overall, the industry is going to post modest growth “owing to i) continued pricing aggression and heightened competitive intensity in the Motor OD segment; ii) healthy growth momentum in the retail health segment, led by better affordability; and iii) easing of pricing aggression in the Fire segment from 2H onward.”

Against such a backdrop, Emkay expects large private general insurers to focus on profitability.

“Further, the proposed distribution reforms are likely to drive better discipline in the GI market; however, we remain watchful of the final paper to be published by the regulator,” it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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