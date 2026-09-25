New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India's green hydrogen growth will depend on the availability of affordable renewable power, stronger infrastructure and sustained demand from industries, according to S&P Global Energy.

These factors were highlighted during the second day of S&P Global Energy's Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026 conference, which concluded on Friday.

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In a media note issued following the conference, S&P Global Energy highlighted the need for "access to reliable and cost-competitive renewable power, stronger grid and maritime infrastructure, greater policy certainty and sustained demand from industry".

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The pace and cost of green hydrogen development will depend on India's ability to expand renewable energy capacity while strengthening electricity transmission networks and mechanisms that allow industries to purchase power directly from renewable energy producers.

The note also highlighted the need for a competitive domestic supply chain while balancing domestic manufacturing ambitions with the cost and speed of adding new production capacity.

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On exports, the media note said, "India's export potential will depend on developing infrastructure that connects production centres with international markets."

Port readiness, shipping capacity, fuel supply facilities for ships and safety measures for hydrogen-based products such as ammonia will be critical for expanding exports.

Long-term supply agreements between producers and buyers will also be important to provide greater certainty for investments in the sector.

The note further highlighted the need for greater alignment between hydrogen policies and standards across major markets. Transparent price benchmarks, stable regulations and effective price-discovery mechanisms will be required to reduce uncertainty and support international trade.

On domestic demand, fertiliser, refining and steel industries could become major consumers of green hydrogen as India seeks to reduce emissions from industrial activities.

However, wider adoption will depend on addressing the cost of replacing conventional hydrogen, the feasibility of modifying existing industrial facilities and the economics of producing hydrogen within industrial plants compared with purchasing it from outside suppliers.

Highlighting the need for coordinated development across the sector, the media note said, "The central outcome from the conference was that production capacity alone will not create a viable green hydrogen market."

It added, "Progress will require coordinated development across the value chain, from renewable power and transmission to ports, policy, pricing and long-term industrial demand." (ANI)

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