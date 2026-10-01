India’s gross GST collections rise 14.7% to Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections rose 14.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.04 lakh crore in September this year, supported by higher domestic and import-related revenue, according to the latest government data.

Gross domestic GST revenue increased 10.1 per cent to Rs 1.38 lakh crore in September from Rs 1.25 lakh crore in the year-ago month. Revenue from imports recorded a sharper increase, with gross import revenue rising 25.9 per cent year-on-year to Rs 65,525 crore from Rs 52,031 crore in September 2025.

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Gross Integrated GST (IGST) collections, including revenue from domestic transactions and imports, increased to Rs 1.20 lakh crore in September from Rs 1.02 lakh crore a year earlier. Central GST (CGST) collections stood at Rs 37,762 crore, while State GST (SGST) collections were at Rs 45,363 crore during the month.

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After accounting for refunds, net GST revenue rose 18.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in September 2026, compared with Rs 1.50 lakh crore in September 2025.

Net domestic GST revenue increased 13.5 per cent to Rs 1.24 lakh crore, while net revenue from customs-related GST rose 30.8 per cent to Rs 52,028 crore during the month.

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Total GST refunds during September stood at Rs 27,001 crore, down 3 per cent from Rs 27,848 crore a year earlier. Domestic refunds declined 13.5 per cent to Rs 13,504 crore, while export GST refunds through ICEGATE increased 10.2 per cent to Rs 13,497 crore.

For the April-September period of the current financial year, gross GST collections rose 11.6 per cent to Rs 12.46 lakh crore, compared with Rs 11.17 lakh crore during the corresponding period of 2025-26.

Net GST revenue during the first six months of 2026-27 stood at Rs 10.66 lakh crore, marking a 10.4 per cent increase over Rs 9.65 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

State-wise data showed Maharashtra recorded GST revenue of Rs 29,986 crore in September, up 15 per cent year-on-year, followed by Karnataka at Rs 13,884 crore, up 16 per cent, and Gujarat at Rs 12,222 crore, up 17 per cent. Uttar Pradesh and Telangana both recorded 18 per cent growth, with GST revenue at Rs 8,882 crore and Rs 5,327 crore, respectively. (ANI)

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