New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): India's gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections climbed to Rs 1,94,812 crore in June 2026, marking a 13.9 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 1,71,105 crore in June 2025. According to provisional data released by the Finance Ministry, the growth is primarily driven by a substantial increase in import revenues, which outpaced domestic collections during the month.

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The total net GST revenue stood at Rs 1,62,377 crore for the month, translating to an 11.2 per cent growth over the net collection of Rs 1,45,984 crore in June last year.

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The data highlighted a significant divergence between domestic and import-led tax revenues. While the gross domestic revenue grew by a modest 6.5 per cent to reach Rs 1,34,774 crore in June 2026 compared to Rs 1,26,506 crore in the same period last year, revenue from imports surged. Gross import revenue witnessed an increase of 34.6 per cent, jumping to Rs 60,038 crore from Rs 44,600 crore in June 2025.

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Refunding activity also recorded a sharp uptick during the month. The government disbursed a total refund of Rs 32,436 crore in June 2026, representing a 29.1 per cent growth over the Rs 25,121 crore refunded in June 2025.

On a cumulative yearly basis, the total gross GST revenue for the financial period up to June 2026 reached Rs 6,31,699 crore, up 8.4 per cent from Rs 5,82,542 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

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Year-to-date domestic revenue grew by 2.8 per cent to Rs 4,54,427 crore, while import revenue for the same period expanded by 26.2 per cent to hit Rs 1,77,273 crore.

Total refunds for the yearly period stood at Rs 91,482 crore, leaving a net collection of Rs 5,40,218 crore.

A state-wise analysis of domestic collections revealed highly uneven performance across various regions. Among major industrial states, Maharashtra maintained the largest share, with collections rising 9 per cent to Rs 30,714 crore against Rs 28,248 crore in June 2025.

Karnataka and Gujarat followed with double-digit growth, posting revenues of Rs 12,937 crore and Rs 11,743 crore, respectively. Uttar Pradesh registered a notable 19 per cent increase, expanding its collection to Rs 9,165 crore.

Conversely, several states recorded sharp declines in their monthly revenue generation. Sikkim witnessed the steepest contraction, with its collections plunging 53 per cent to Rs 170 crore from Rs 364 crore last year. Puducherry dropped 28 per cent to Rs 172 crore, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand fell by 26 per cent and 21 per cent respectively. Tamil Nadu also experienced a minor contraction of 2 per cent, with collections sliding to Rs 9,776 crore from Rs 9,963 crore. (ANI)

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