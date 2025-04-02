India’s growth to be highest among G20 nations: Moody’s

Moody’s Ratings on Tuesday said India’s growth at 6.5 per cent this fiscal will remain the highest amongst the advanced and emerging G-20 countries, supported by tax measures and continued monetary easing, and the country will continue to attract capital and withstand any cross-border outflow.

In its report on emerging markets, Moody’s said such economies are “exposed to choppy waters” from the churn of US policies and its potential to reshape global capital flows, supply chains, trade and geopolitics.