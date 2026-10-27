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Home / Business / India's housing sales may face continued pressure in CY26; Luxury housing sales likely to moderate: Report 

India's housing sales may face continued pressure in CY26; Luxury housing sales likely to moderate: Report 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India's housing sector is likely to face continued pressure on sales volumes in CY26, meanwhile luxury housing sales are expected to moderate, leading to a “buildup of inventory” in this segment, according to a report by Nuvama.

As per Nuvama, this pressure will likely come on the back of declining home affordability, limited availability of mid-income housing and weak job creation.

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The brokerage noted in its report that housing sales declined 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 17 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in September 2026.  This was driven by a 16 per cent YoY drop in Chennai, 9 per cent in Pune, and 24 per cent each in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Hyderabad.

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However, “The NCR and Bengaluru were the only two cities that witnessed absorption rising 3–6% YoY each in Sep-26,” it noted.

Nuvama highlighted, the sector is witnessing a “premiumisation trend,” as the decline in housing sales volumes was sharper than the fall in sales value.

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Across the top seven cities, housing sales volumes declined 8 per cent YoY in September 2026, while sales value fell by just 3 per cent YoY, indicating a shift towards higher-priced properties. Meanwhile, new housing launches across these cities remained subdued, with supply declining 14 per cent YoY and 26 per cent month-on-month (MoM) during the month.

It further added that housing sales by value rose 12 per cent YoY and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27), driven by a 34 per cent YoY surge in NCR, followed by 11–12 per cent growth each in Hyderabad and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

At the same time,“Launches by value declined 12% YoY/33% MoM in Sep-26,” it noted, adding, “Given the luxury/premium housing segment is performing well, prices have surged across most major cities.”

Overall, Nuvama believes, “there is unlikely to be a long-lasting solution to concerns around: weak volume growth in light of falling home affordability and inadequate availability of mid-income houses and job generation (Link) amid tariff wars/K-shaped growth in the economy.”

“We forecast a moderation in increasing housing prices in CY26; we believe price appreciation will be in mid-single digit at best,” it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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