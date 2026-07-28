New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by 7.3 per cent YoY growth in June 2026, accelerating from a revised 5.0 per cent in May, supported by strong growth in manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sector.

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As per a statement by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation IIP growth rate for the month of June 2026 grew to 7.3 per cent from 5.1 per cent (Quick Estimate) in May 2026. , This growth was mainly driven by a 7.8 per cent growth in the manufacturing sector and a 10.6 per cent surge in electricity and gas supply, it said.

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Within the manufacturing sector, 19 of the 23 industry groups at the NIC 2-digit level recorded positive growth in June 2026 compared with June 2025, it said.

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The leading contributors were manufacture of electrical equipment, which grew 34.0 per cent, followed by motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers at 17.5 per cent, and food products at 10.8 per cent, as per the release.

Mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity and gas supply, and water supply, sewerage and waste management grew 1.0 per cent, 7.8 per cent, 10.6 per cent and 6.1 per cent, respectively, in June 2026, as per the release.

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"The Quick Estimate of IIP stands at 123.1 against 114.7 in June 2025. The indices of Industrial Production for Mining & Quarrying, Manufacturing, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management for the month of June 2026 stand at 110.0, 123.3, 131.0 and 145.7 respectively," it noted.

As per the release, intermediate goods, primary goods and capital goods were the top three contributors to overall IIP growth during the month. It further added, under the Use-Based Classification, IIP growth in June 2026 over June 2025 stood at 4.9 per cent for primary goods, 14.2 per cent for capital goods, 9.3 per cent for intermediate goods, 7.5 per cent for infrastructure/construction goods, 7.7 per cent for consumer durables and 4.9 per cent for consumer non-durables. (ANI)

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