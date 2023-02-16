India’s imports from Russia up 384% in Apr-Jan of FY23

New Delhi, February 15
India’s imports from Russia has jumped about five times (or 384%) to $37.31 billion during April-January this fiscal on account of increasing inbound shipments of crude oil from that country, according to the commerce ministry data.
Market share rises from 1% to 28%
- In 2021-22, Russia was India’s 18th largest import partner, accounting for $9.86 billion of imports
- Russia has become India’s fourth largest import source during the 10-month period of the current fiscal
- From a market share of less than 1% in India’s import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it has risen to 28% now
India’s appetite for Russian crude oil in January rose to unseen levels, continuing to remain above traditional middle-eastern suppliers for the fourth month in a row, as refiners rushed to snap up plentiful cargoes available at a discount to other grades.
From a market share of less than 1% in India’s import basket before the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Russia’s share of India’s imports rose to 1.27 million barrels per day in January, taking a 28% share, according to energy cargo tracker Vortexa.
India, the world’s third-largest crude importer after China and the US, has been snapping Russian oil that was available at a discount after some in the West shunned it as a means of punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
The ministry data showed that imports from China rose by about 9% to $83.76 billion during April-January this fiscal. Similarly, the imports from the UAE increased by 23.53% to $44.3 billion. India’s imports from the US grew by about 25% to $42.9 billion during the period.
