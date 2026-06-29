New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 5.1 per cent in May 2026 compared to the same month last year, supported by growth in manufacturing and electricity sectors, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday.

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The ministry said manufacturing output grew 5.5 per cent year-on-year in May, while the Electricity and Gas Supply sector recorded a strong growth of 9.9 per cent. However, Mining and Quarrying contracted by 1.6 per cent during the month.

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The Quick Estimate of the IIP stood at 122.7 in May 2026, compared with 116.7 in May 2025.

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MoSPI also announced a major methodological change in the compilation of the IIP. The ministry has adopted the Output Producer Price Index (Output PPI) as the deflator for the new IIP series with base year 2022-23, replacing the Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

According to the ministry, the change affects 234 out of 463 item groups in the IIP basket, representing 36.02 per cent of the total index weight. The revised series supersedes the earlier WPI-based IIP 2022-23 series released on June 1, 2026.

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MoSPI said Output PPI provides a more granular price structure than WPI and will improve the estimation of real output for value-based production items. The ministry added that the move is in line with international best practices and recommendations of the Technical Advisory Committee on the base revision of IIP.

Within the manufacturing sector, 16 out of 23 industry groups recorded positive growth during May 2026.

The top three contributors to manufacturing growth were "Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers" with growth of 14.5 per cent, "Manufacture of electrical equipment" with growth of 20.8 per cent and "Manufacture of basic metals" with growth of 4.6 per cent.

According to the ministry, passenger cars, auto components, spares and accessories, and commercial vehicles were among the major contributors to growth in the motor vehicle segment.

Under the use-based classification, capital goods recorded the highest growth of 12.9 per cent, followed by consumer durables at 7.2 per cent, infrastructure and construction goods at 5.9 per cent, intermediate goods at 5.8 per cent, consumer non-durables at 3.6 per cent and primary goods at 2.6 per cent.

The ministry said the top contributors to overall industrial growth in May were intermediate goods, capital goods and primary goods.

MoSPI added that the next IIP data for June 2026 will be released on July 28. (ANI)

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