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Home / Business / India’s industrial output hits 23-month high of 7.3% in June 2026

India’s industrial output hits 23-month high of 7.3% in June 2026

Manufacturing surge, strong electricity growth and favourable base effect drive June IIP expansion

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:11 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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India’s industrial output growth jumped to a 23-month high of 7.3 percent in June from a modestly revised 5 percent in May, mainly driven by a favourable base effect and a widespread acceleration across all four major sectors, as per the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Tuesday.

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In June, the headline Index of Industrial Production (IIP) increased from 114.7 to 123.1. During the month, all four major industries—manufacturing, electricity and gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and waste management, and mining and quarrying—saw positive growth.

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The majority of the improvement over May was attributed to a strong increase in manufacturing production growth throughout the month. The sector’s growth increased from 5.2 per cent in May to 7.8 per cent.

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Nineteen of the 23 industrial groupings in manufacturing saw positive growth in June when compared to the same month last year. With a 34 per cent increase, electrical equipment topped the gains, followed by cars, trailers and semi-trailers at 17.5 per cent, and food items at 10.8 per cent. Petroleum products, chemical products, clothing, and wood products were the four industries that saw a decline.

Additionally, the supply of gas and electricity increased by 10.6 per cent from 10.3 per cent in May, continuing to be the fastest-growing category. Within the sector, the electricity sub-component grew by 11.4 per cent, non-renewable generation increased by 13 per cent, and electricity generation from renewable sources increased by 7.3 percent.

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