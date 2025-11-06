DT
India's Judicial Fraternity Comes Together for a Historic Badminton Championship in Delhi

India's Judicial Fraternity Comes Together for a Historic Badminton Championship in Delhi

ANI
Updated At : 01:35 PM Nov 06, 2025 IST
PNN

New Delhi [India], November 6: Supported by the Ministry of Justice, approved by the Supreme Court of India, and in association with FIT India, the All India Judges Badminton Championship 2025 highlights a unique national initiative in which the judiciary leads by example to promote fitness and a balanced lifestyle.

The championship aims to encourage health, camaraderie, and sportsmanship across the judicial fraternity. Participation is expected from the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Judges of the Supreme Court of India, and the Hon'ble Chief Justices and Judges of various High Courts across the country.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies will be graced by the Honble Union Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, Hon'ble Chief Justice of India, Hon'ble Justice Shri Vikram Nath, and the Hon'ble Minister of Law and Justice, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other distinguished members of the judiciary. The event will be held on 29 and 30 November 2025 at the Thyagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi.

The event is being organised by Deka Events, led by former international badminton player Ms. Abantika Deka.

This championship is a wellness initiative of the judiciary, signalling a clear message: public institutions can model active, preventive health practices and inspire wider society to adopt fitness as a daily habit.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Tags :
