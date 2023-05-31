India’s key infrastructure sector growth slows down to 6-month low of 3.5 per cent in April

New Delhi, May 31
The production growth of eight key infrastructure sectors slowed down to a six-month low of 3.5 per cent in April 2023 due to a decline in the output of crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and electricity.
The core sector growth was 9.5 per cent in April 2022 while in March 2023 the key infra sectors recorded a growth rate of 3.6 per cent. The growth rate in April 2023 is the lowest since October 2022 when the sectors expanded by 0.7 per cent.
Coal production growth declined to 9 per cent in April this year, according to the official data released on Wednesday.
Fertiliser production soared by 23.5 per cent, steel by 12.1 per cent and cement output by 11.6 per cent in April, the data showed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job
Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations
India’s GDP grows 6.1 pc in March quarter, 7.2 pc in financial year 2022-23
Growth in January-March period higher than 4.5 per cent expa...
Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies
Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...
Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises
The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily wo...
In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'
Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...