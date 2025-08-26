DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India's Labour intensive sectors brace for 70% export collapse as US goes ahead with 50% tariffs: GTRI

India's Labour intensive sectors brace for 70% export collapse as US goes ahead with 50% tariffs: GTRI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:20 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The exports of the labour intensive sectors in the country brace for a collapse of up to 70 per cent as US tariffs set to take effect, according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Advertisement

The new tariff regime set to take effect from August 27 as US Custom department published draft on Tuesday.

As per the GTRI report it will impact a large portion of India's export basket, particularly in sectors generating massive employment.

Advertisement

The report said "Labour-Intensive Sectors Brace for 70 per cent Export Collapse"

The report noted that U.S. tariffs will hit 66 per cent of India's total exports worth USD 86.5 billion, amounting to USD 60.2 billion in goods, which will face duties of 50 per cent or higher.

Advertisement

Among the most vulnerable sectors are textiles, gems and jewellery, and shrimp exports. On the other hand, around 30 per cent of exports to the U.S. worth per cent 27.6 billion will remain duty-free, largely dominated by pharmaceuticals, APIs, and electronics.

Medicines alone account for 56 per cent of the exempted shipments, giving some relief to the sector.

Labour-intensive industries, however, are expected to take the sharpest hit.

As per data, shrimp exports worth USD 2.4 billion, which constitute 32 per cent of India's share in the U.S. market, will now face a total tariff of 60 per cent, putting aquaculture hubs in Visakhapatnam at severe risk.

The diamond and jewellery sector, with exports of USD 10 billion and a 40 per cent U.S. market share, will be hit by tariffs of 52.1 per cent, threatening lakhs of jobs in Surat and Mumbai.

Similarly, textiles and apparel exports valued at USD 10.8 billion, accounting for 35 per cent share, will face tariffs of 63.9 per cent, creating immense pressure on hubs such as Tirupur, NCR, and Bengaluru.

Carpets worth USD 1.2 billion and handicrafts of USD 1.6 billion are also expected to face near-collapse, with countries like Turkey and Vietnam poised to capture India's lost market.

Agrifood exports worth USD 6 billion, including basmati rice, spices, and tea, will also be struck by 50 per cent tariffs, allowing competitors such as Pakistan and Thailand to gain an edge.

Steel, aluminium, and copper exports worth USD 4.7 billion, along with organic chemicals worth USD 2.7 billion, will be subject to tariffs above 50 per cent, creating a crisis for MSMEs.

The GTRI report suggested several measures to counter the U.S. tariff shock. These include tax reforms and ease-of-business measures, along with a Rs 15,000 crore interest equalisation scheme to shield MSME exporters. Targeted credit lines and wage support have been proposed for shrimp, apparel, jewellery, and carpet hubs.

The report also highlighted the need to strengthen refund schemes like RoDTEP, which neutralises hidden taxes on all exports, and RoSCTL, which provides rebates on state and central levies for textiles and apparel, to help reduce costs and maintain competitiveness in global markets.

It also urged the government to push market diversification with trade missions to the EU, Gulf, and East Asia.

It further highlighted the need to establish "India+1" export hubs in the UAE, Mexico, and Africa as a strategy to bypass the steep tariffs imposed by the U.S. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts