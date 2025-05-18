New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Indian government has imposed land port restrictions on certain Bangladeshi exports to the northeastern states, a move that sources say is aimed at restoring "equality in the relationship".

On late Saturday evening, India imposed immediate port restrictions on the import of several categories of goods from Bangladesh, following a directive issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The sources told ANI that while India had hitherto allowed all exports from Bangladesh without restrictions, the transit and market access to India's northeast region had been restricted by Bangladesh.

"This measure by India," referring to the Saturday move, sources said, "restores equal market access for both countries."

"Bangladesh has been seeking equality in engagement with India," the sources added.

In this context, the sources further said that the relationship with Bangladesh will now be on "reciprocal terms".

India limiting readymade garment imports from Bangladesh to only two seaports--Kolkata and Nhava Sheva (Mumbai)--is, according to the sources, a reciprocal measure to Bangladesh -- which had imposed similar trade restrictions on Indian yarn and rice, besides selectively enhancing inspection on all Indian goods exported to Bangladesh.

The sources further noted that Bangladesh needs to realise that "it cannot cherry pick terms of bilateral trade solely for its benefit or assume North East is a captive market for its exports, while denying it market access and transit."

"As underlined by Prime Minister Modi, the NorthEast is integral to BIMSTEC. The equal market space now available in the resource-rich northeast is expected to give a fillip to manufacturing and entrepreneurship in the region under the Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes and policies," one of the sources said.

Under the new DGFT directive, all kinds of ready-made garments from Bangladesh can now only be imported through the Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports, with entry through land ports no longer permitted.

Additionally, the import of items such as fruit-flavoured and carbonated drinks, processed food, cotton waste, PVC and plastic finished goods (except approved industrial inputs), and wooden furniture has been restricted at Land Customs Stations (LCSs) and Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, and West Bengal's Changrabandha and Fulbari.

The directive also made clear that imports of essential items like fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone remain unaffected. Goods transiting through India from Bangladesh to Nepal and Bhutan are also exempt.

Indian authorities have expressed hope that the move will open new opportunities for local manufacturers, while also reinforcing the strategic importance of fair trade and regional economic stability. (ANI)

