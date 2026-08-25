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Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 25: Nailashes, India's largest nail studio chain, has strengthened its presence in South India with the launch of a new studio in Kochi, Kerala. Located at PJ Tower, Ambelipadam Road, Subhash Chandra Bose Road, Kochi, the new outlet marks another milestone in the brand's continued expansion across India's organised beauty and personal grooming sector.

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With a growing network of 95+ outlets across 35+ cities, Nailashes has built a strong presence in the professional nail care and specialised beauty segment. The expansion into Kochi reflects the brand's focus on reaching customers in high-growth markets where demand for professional grooming, personalised beauty services and specialised treatments continues to rise.

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South India has emerged as an important market for the beauty and wellness industry, with cities such as Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessing increasing interest in premium and specialised beauty experiences. Changing lifestyle preferences, greater awareness of professional grooming and the influence of beauty and fashion trends are encouraging consumers to explore dedicated studios offering expert-led services.

The newly opened Nailashes Studio in Kochi offers a wide range of professional beauty services, including nail extensions, gel extensions, acrylic nails, gel polish, nail art, nail enhancements, nail refills, manicures, pedicures, lash extensions, eyelash lifting, hair extensions, eyebrow shading, microblading and permanent eyeliners.

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Customers can also choose from customised nail designs created for everyday wear, festive occasions, celebrations and personalised style preferences.

The growing popularity of nail extensions, gel nails and creative nail art has contributed significantly to the rise of specialised nail studios across India. Social media trends, evolving fashion preferences and increasing consumer interest in self-care have further positioned professional nail and beauty services as an important part of modern grooming routines.

Through its Kochi studio, Nailashes aims to bring its specialised beauty services closer to customers in Kerala while maintaining its focus on professional expertise, customised experiences and contemporary beauty techniques.

The launch is part of Nailashes' broader expansion strategy across both established and emerging Indian markets. With 95+ outlets across 35+ cities, the brand continues to strengthen its footprint in India's organised beauty services industry while responding to the growing demand for specialised nail, lash, brow and beauty treatments.

Studio Address

Nailashes - Kochi

PJ Tower, Ambelipadam Road,

Subhash Chandra Bose Road,

Kochi, Kerala

As South India's beauty and wellness market continues to evolve, specialised categories such as professional nail care, lash services and advanced beauty treatments are expected to play an increasingly important role in the sector.

With the addition of its Kochi outlet, Nailashes continues its expansion journey in South India, making professional nail care, creative nail art and specialised beauty services more accessible to customers across the region.

About Nailashes

Nailashes is one of India's leading specialised nail and beauty studio chains, with 95+ outlets across 35+ cities. The brand offers a comprehensive range of professional beauty services, including nail extensions, gel and acrylic nails, creative nail art, manicures, pedicures, lash extensions, hair extensions, eyebrow treatments and permanent makeup services. With a strong focus on professional expertise, contemporary techniques and personalised experiences, Nailashes caters to evolving beauty and grooming preferences across India. Its expanding network reflects the growing demand for specialised beauty services, while its presence across major cities continues to make premium nail, lash, brow and beauty treatments more accessible to customers.

For More Details

Company Name: Nailashes Ventures Pvt Ltd

Email: Info@nailashes.in

Phone: 9289115244

Head Office: First Floor, 23/2, East Patel Nagar, New Delhi 110008

Website: www.Nailashes.in

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nailashesofficial

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nailashes

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