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Home / Business / India’s Largest Plotted Developer G Square Housing Enters Maharashtra, Marks First Major Expansion Beyond South India

India’s Largest Plotted Developer G Square Housing Enters Maharashtra, Marks First Major Expansion Beyond South India

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ANI
Updated At : 01:16 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: G Square Housing, India’s largest plotted developer, has announced its entry into Maharashtra, marking its first major expansion beyond South India. The company will commence operations in Navi Mumbai and Pune, with developments spanning residential and industrial plotted projects.

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Founded in 2012 by Mr. Bala Ramajayam, G Square Housing has developed more than 125 projects across 20+ cities, spanning over 5,000 acres and welcoming more than 20,000 families into its communities. The company has also received 17 awards for its work in the real estate sector.

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With its presence already established across Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka, G Square has projects across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tiruchirappalli, Pollachi, Hosur, Mysuru and Hyderabad, among other locations.

The entry into Maharashtra marks a new phase in G Square’s growth as it takes its plotted development experience to markets outside its traditional South Indian footprint. In Navi Mumbai and Pune, the company will focus on strategically located plotted developments with an emphasis on clear documentation, planned infrastructure, secured communities and modern amenities, while offering buyers the flexibility to design and build their own homes.

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G Square’s developments also incorporate sustainability initiatives, including more than 7 lakh trees planted across its projects and solar-powered infrastructure across its communities. Its projects have also contributed to employment and economic activity across construction, infrastructure, sales, allied services and businesses operating within its developments.

With its Maharashtra entry, G Square Housing aims to build on its established presence in South India and gradually expand its footprint as a national plotted development brand.

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(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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