DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India’s Largest Sourcing Show for Plastic Finished Products to Connect with Global Buyers at PlastiWorld 2026

India’s Largest Sourcing Show for Plastic Finished Products to Connect with Global Buyers at PlastiWorld 2026

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:07 PM Mar 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: As India strengthens its position as a global manufacturing hub, the need for a focused export platform for plastic finished goods has never been greater. PlastiWorld 2026 emerges as India’s first dedicated sourcing exhibition exclusively for plastic finished products (designed to connect international buyers directly with the country’s growing base of export-ready manufacturers) Most conventional plastic exhibitions cover the entire industry spectrum, from raw materials and processing machinery to molds and finished products. While comprehensive, such formats often dilute buyer attention.

Advertisement

Global sourcing teams visiting these events are primarily looking for ready-to-market products, yet must navigate through large sections of upstream suppliers before reaching finished goods manufacturers.

Advertisement

PlastiWorld 2026 addresses this gap with a sharp focus on finished plastic products, creating a streamlined sourcing environment for buyers and exhibitors alike.

Advertisement

By removing the clutter of upstream segments, the platform allows manufacturers to present their capabilities directly to decision-makers seeking reliable supply partners.

The exhibition will feature category-wise product zoning, enabling buyers to efficiently explore specific segments and compare suppliers within the same product category. This structured format encourages targeted discussions, faster supplier discovery, and stronger business outcomes.

Advertisement

By bringing together India’s manufacturing strength under a focused sourcing platform, PlastiWorld 2026 positions the country’s plastic finished products sector for greater global visibility, higher-quality trade engagement, and stronger export growth.

About PlastiWorld PlastiWorld is India’s premier global trade event for plastic finished products, organised by AIPMA.

It connects verified international buyers with India’s export-ready manufacturers, serving as a strategic platform for sourcing, collaboration, and industry-wide growth.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts