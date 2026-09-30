India’s largest venture development platform, Social Alpha appoints Neeraj Jain as CEO to lead its next phase of growth

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30: Social Alpha has appointed Neeraj Jain as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2026, as the organisation enters its second decade. In his new role, Jain, who was formerly Regional Head of PATH, will lead Social Alpha's work across its portfolio of science and technology-led innovations addressing challenges in areas including climate, energy, healthcare and livelihoods and will accelerate innovation deployment across the country.

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* Jain to focus on accelerating adoption and scale of science and technology-led innovations

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* Social Alpha has supported 450+ start-ups, awarded 400+ catalytic grants and made 100+ seed investments over the past decade

Under Jain’s leadership, Social Alpha's next phase will place greater emphasis on the journey after technologies have been developed and tested: enabling innovations to move towards adoption and scale in India and beyond to other geographies where social inequity exists. This will include strengthening connections across governments, academia, industry, researchers, investors and implementation partners to address the financing, market access, distribution and deployment challenges that can prevent technologies from scaling.

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Manoj Kumar, Founder, Social Alpha, said, “I’m pleased to welcome on board Neeraj as Social Alpha’s CEO. Neeraj brings three decades of global leadership experience across the development and private sectors, combining institution building with P&L ownership. Neeraj deeply understands both what we have built and the problems we are trying to solve and will drive the next phase of an impactful journey at Social Alpha.”

Neeraj Jain, CEO, Social Alpha, said, “Social Alpha has spent its first decade building a strong pipeline of science and technology-led innovations. The next phase is about paying greater attention to what happens after development and testing. In many ways, it is not categorically different from what Social Alpha stands for, but rather about broadening the reach and impact of what already exists. Technology is one part of that journey. Financing, distribution, market linkages, partnerships and, in some cases, government policy support are equally important. We want to deepen these connections and bring the different stakeholders together so that more innovations can move towards adoption and scale in India and beyond.”

Over the past decade, Social Alpha has built a full-stack platform spanning innovation curation, venture development, pilots and test beds, technical and regulatory support, early risk capital, market access and deployment partnerships. Since inception, it has supported more than 450 start-ups, awarded over 400 catalytic grants and made 100+ seed investments. Its portfolio has reached an estimated 3.5 million people across 400+ districts in 28 states, including distributed renewable energy solutions serving 375,000 households, technologies supporting more than 200,000 smallholder farmers and over 20 MedTech innovations adopted across public and private health systems. Social Alpha has also helped unlock more than $100 million to de-risk innovation and enabled its portfolio companies to attract over $150 million in follow-on capital.

Visit https://www.socialalpha.org/

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