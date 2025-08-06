India’s Leading Cancer Expert Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas Joins Manipal Hospitals as Chairman to Strengthen Robotic Cancer Care in Delhi NCR

Delhi NCR, India -- Business Wire India

Manipal Hospitals, a leading healthcare institution in Delhi NCR with hospitals across Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad, welcomes one of India’s most renowned and celebrated robotic onco-surgeons, Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas as Chairman – Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster. With this addition, the hospital reinforces its commitment to providing advanced and comprehensive cancer care, with a strong focus on robot-assisted cancer surgeries.

Dr. Dabas brings with him more than 22 years of experience in surgical oncology and has been a pioneer in the field of robotic head and neck cancer surgery in India. Over the years, he has performed over 30,000 cancer surgeries, including more than 4,000 robot-assisted procedures, making him one of the most experienced robotic onco-surgeon, in the country. His expertise includes robot-assisted surgeries for head and neck cancer, thoracic cancer, gynaecologic malignancies, urological cancer, gastrointestinal and colorectal cancer, and breast cancer.

Welcoming the doctor, Mr. Pramod Alagharu, Regional COO North-West Cluster, Manipal Hospitals, said, “We are proud to welcome Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas and his strong team of 150 medical experts. With his specialized expertise in managing complex cancer procedures, Dr. Dabas brings immense value to our commitment to delivering world-class healthcare, including robot-assisted cancer treatment. With him being a part of Manipal Hospitals, we will be able to deliver advanced clinical management in oncology for faster recovery and improved outcomes."

Speaking about his new role, Dr. Surender Kumar Dabas, Chairman - Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre and Onco Robotic Surgeries, North-West Cluster added, “I am excited to join the Manipal family, one of the largest healthcare networks in India, which has a long-standing reputation for excellence in healthcare. My goal is to build on a strong foundation here and bring the most advanced and precise cancer care to patients across Delhi, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. Through the use of robotics and newer technologies, we aim to make surgeries safer, less invasive, and more effective, improving both survival and quality of life for our patients.”

With Dr. Dabas leading the Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the hospital is poised to emerge as a centre of excellence in comprehensive cancer care, offering advanced clinical protocols, evidence-based treatment, and a multidisciplinary approach to managing cancer.

About Manipal Hospitals

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 38 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds and a talented pool of 7,200+ doctors and an employee strength of over 20,500.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for a multitude of patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH and AAHRPP accredited, and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.

