India’s Leading Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders 2026

Meet five business leaders working across Ayurveda and wellness, consulting, AI-driven quality engineering, business transformation, and healthcare finance.

India’s entrepreneurial landscape spans a range of industries, with business leaders developing solutions to changing consumer needs and organizational challenges. While some are bringing traditional wellness practices into modern lifestyles, others are connecting businesses with specialized expertise, advancing AI-driven technology, rethinking enterprise growth, and improving access to healthcare financing. The leaders featured here bring distinct experiences and perspectives to their respective industries, reflecting different approaches to building businesses and addressing emerging market needs.

Advertisement

Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, Akshi's Butterfly Ayurveda & Café Swasthya

Advertisement

Akshi Khandelwal founded Butterfly Ayurveda in 2014, now known as Akshi’s Butterfly Ayurveda with a vision to bring the wisdom of Ayurveda closer to modern lifestyles. Her journey reflects a blend of personal wellness experiences, entrepreneurial ambition, and a commitment to making traditional Indian knowledge more accessible.

An alumna of Yale University, where she completed her Master’s in international and development economics in 2008, Akshi began her professional career working with microfinance institutions such as BASIX and research organizations like the Centre for Microfinance. Her interest in Ayurveda grew through personal exploration of traditional wellness practices, inspiring her to build a business around its relevance in everyday life.

Advertisement

In 2013, she laid the groundwork for an in-house research and development unit to develop Ayurvedic products suited to contemporary needs. This vision took shape with Butterfly Ayurveda, which today offers more than 50 in-house product formulations across Ayurvedic teas, herbal infusions, medicines, and supplements.

The brand expanded its vision in 2018 with the launch of Butterfly Ayurveda Bakery, bringing an Ayurveda-inspired approach to cookies and cakes. In 2025, Akshi further extended this journey with Café Swasthya, opening its first outlet in Gurugram. Within a span of 1.5 years, the brand opened three more outlets, being the first Ayurveda-inspired Café & Bakery chain of India.

Through these ventures, she continues to build both brands that connect traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with evolving consumer lifestyles, placing holistic wellbeing at the heart of its approach.

Deepak Malkani and Shanu Malkani, Co-Founders, IndusGuru

Founded by Deepak Malkani and Shanu Malkani, IndusGuru is a curated consulting platform that connects businesses with experienced independent consultants for specialized, project-based engagements. The platform aims to make high-quality consulting expertise accessible to businesses while enabling professionals to pursue flexible, independent careers.

Deepak Malkani brings over 27 years of management consulting experience, having held leadership positions at Accenture and PwC. An engineer from VJTI and an MBA from IIM Calcutta, he has built consulting practices and helped businesses improve performance across industries.

Shanu Malkani brings over 24 years of experience in technology consulting, enterprise solutions, and business operations, having held leadership roles at Siemens Information Systems and Accenture. At IndusGuru, she oversees Finance, HR, Legal, Technology, and Marketing.

Today, IndusGuru has a network of 8,000+ consultants across Strategy, Finance, HR, Supply Chain, IT, Marketing, Legal, and Digital Transformation. Its services help businesses access specialized expertise for strategic initiatives, business transformation, and critical projects. Through a high-touch curation and matching process, IndusGuru aligns consultants with each organization's requirements, helping businesses access the right expertise, scale capabilities flexibly, and navigate complex business challenges.

Vadeesh Budramane, Founder & CEO, AlgoShack Technologies

With over 35 years of experience in product engineering, innovation, and intellectual property development, Vadeesh Budramane is advancing AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering. His leadership spans healthcare, fintech, retail, and enterprise software, where he has driven technology innovation and engineering excellence.

In 2018, he founded AlgoShack Technologies to transform conventional software testing through intelligent automation. Its flagship platform, algoQA, is an AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering platform that combines Generative AI and Agentic AI capabilities to streamline test generation, execution, and maintenance while addressing complex enterprise testing requirements.

Under his leadership, the bootstrapped company has reported 55% compound annual growth over four years and filed six patent applications with one patent granted. AlgoShack holds ISO 9001:2015 certification and has received attestations relating to relevant quality and safety standards across its healthcare and medical device engagements.

Championing homegrown technology innovation, Vadeesh continues to strengthen India’s position in enterprise software engineering, demonstrating how Indian technology companies can develop sophisticated AI-driven solutions for international markets.

Sandeep Barve, Founder & MD, InUnison

Sandeep Barve is the founder of InUnison Pvt. Ltd., established on April 24, 2012, to help businesses achieve scalable, profitable, and sustainable growth in a rapidly changing world. With three decades of global experience across strategy, transformation, innovation, technology, and execution, he works with founders and business leaders to navigate complexity, identify emerging opportunities, and prepare their organizations for the AI era.

As businesses adapt to changing customer expectations and AI-driven disruption, Sandeep advocates moving beyond technology adoption to rethink how organizations create, deliver, and capture value. His approach focuses on business redesign and re-architecture, helping companies develop differentiated value propositions, strengthen their operating models, and build competitive advantages.

Under his leadership, InUnison offers outcome-driven strategic consulting through the Unishift-TM-AI-Era Enterprise Growth & Leadership Evolution Framework. The India-originated, industry-agnostic framework brings together leadership, business strategy, technology, operations, and execution, with a dual focus on addressing present-day challenges and building future growth capabilities.

Through its Future-First Mindset, AI-First Models, Value-First Methods, and Outcome-First Momentum, InUnison aims to equip founders, board members, and C-suite leaders with the clarity and confidence to capture opportunities, improve operational effectiveness, and strengthen market leadership. Its broader vision is to make continuous business evolution an integral part of long-term growth.

Jose Peter, Co-Founder & CEO, Arogya Finance

Jose Peter is Co-founder & CEO of Arogya Finance, a FinTech NBFC that pioneered the concept of medical loans in India. A Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of experience. Jose brings expertise in retail. lending, credit and risk management, and building financial institutions. He served as CFO. and Risk Head at Tata Motors Finance, where he was part of the senior team that scaled a USD 3 billion retail loan portfolio in four years. He also served as Group CFO at Ion. Exchange India Limited and co-founded Index Advisory, specializing in psychometric and alternative credit assessment tools. Jose has served on the board of several companies.

including multinational joint ventures and Tata Group companies. Arogya Finance addresses healthcare affordability through price discovery and bespoke financing, helping patients access expensive treatments and enabling pharmaceutical companies to reach more patients. The company works with 25+ pharmaceutical and medical device companies and a network of 2,600+ multispecialty hospitals, clinics, and healthcare providers. Its work has received recognition from Innovations in Healthcare, Washington, DC, the Social Entrepreneurship Accelerator at Duke Research,; and the UK-India FinTech Awards, strengthening its reputation in healthcare financing and social innovation.

Leadership Across Evolving Industries

Across wellness, consulting, software engineering, business transformation, and healthcare finance, these business leaders represent different approaches to addressing industry challenges and changing market needs. Their journeys highlight how professional experience, entrepreneurial thinking, and specialized knowledge can shape businesses across diverse sectors. As India’s business landscape continues to evolve, their work will remain connected to how organizations respond to emerging opportunities, develop relevant solutions, and create value for the customers and communities they serve.

Disclaimer: This listicle has been provided by Wingcomm Private Limited Media.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)