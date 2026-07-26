India’s long-term natural gas growth relies on investment, reforms: Report

India's long-term natural gas growth will rely not only on increasing LNG import capacity but also on boosting capital investment in distribution and transmission infrastructure, gas-producing industries, and reforms to market design, regulation, and pricing, as per the latest report by recent International Gas Union (IGU).

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Although India has greatly increased the capacity of its regasification terminals, the country's capability to raise gas consumption has been constrained by the slow pace of investment in midstream infrastructure.

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The study makes the case that in order to sustainably increase gas consumption, changes to price policies and market access would be necessary.

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"The Strait of Hormuz crisis has underlined several import dependencies for India, particularly in gas supply chains. India's heavy reliance on Gulf-sourced LPGs and LNG, where Qatari exports are the primary source of supply, will bring into question India's historic reliance on close geographical suppliers that have proven to be vulnerable to disruption,” the report highlighted

"These issues are not insignificant, and the current price shock will also, in the short term, upend the economics of imported gas for Indian power producers, industrial and domestic customers, for as long as it lasts,” it added.

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India's needs for LPG and natural gas are still largely met by imports. About 50–52 percent of the nation's gas requirements are covered by domestic production; the remaining portion is supplied by imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), mainly from Qatar, Australia, the US, and Russia.

For LPG, the dependence is even more noticeable. Despite being one of the biggest LPG consumers in the world, India imports between 60 and 65 percent of its LPG needs.

A large portion of these imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. India's vulnerability was revealed when energy passage over the strait was disrupted during the recent Iranian war.

However, if the Gulf issue abates, the situation may improve in the long run, according to IGU. Throughout the rest of the decade, a surge of additional LNG export capacity is anticipated to come online, leaving global LNG markets well-supplied, driving down prices and boosting the economics of gas use in India.