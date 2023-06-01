India’s manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May on substantial improvement in operating conditions

PTI

New Delhi, June 1

Manufacturing activities in India advanced further and touched a 31-month high in May supported by stronger increase in new orders and favourable market conditions, which in turn generated more employment opportunities, a monthly survey said on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose from 57.2 in April to 58.7 in May, indicating the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since October 2020.

The May PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 23nd straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

"The PMI's spotlight on soaring sales showcases robust demand for Indian-made products both domestically and internationally.

"While the upturn in domestic orders strengthens the foundations of the economy, rising external business fosters international partnerships and boosts India's position in the global market. Combined, they also generated more employment opportunities in May," said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Companies registered the quickest expansion in international sales for six months, the survey said.

As per the report, the surge in sales paved the way for stronger increases in production, employment and quantities of purchases.

With supply chain-conditions improving further, companies noted a record accumulation in input inventories, it added.

"The record increase in input stocks shows a better preparedness of manufacturers in managing supply chains. This should allow firms to mitigate potential disruptions, maintain a steady flow of production and demonstrate the industry's resilience in the face of challenges," Lima said.