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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 16: India's ambition to become a global manufacturing powerhouse is driving unprecedented demand for precision measurement, digital laboratories and advanced analytical technologies as industries accelerate investments in quality, automation, sustainability and advanced materials. As manufacturing processes become increasingly sophisticated and regulations more stringent, precision analytics is rapidly emerging as a strategic capability that enables innovation, operational excellence and global competitiveness.

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This was the key industry consensus at the Anton Paar Leadership Connect held in Trident Gurgaon, where over 100 senior executives, scientists, researchers and technology leaders from pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, batteries, food & beverages, defence, polymers, advanced materials, manufacturing and academia came together to discuss how next-generation analytical technologies are shaping the future of Indian manufacturing.

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The leadership forum was led by Katharina Christopolous, Chief Sales Officer, Anton Paar and Astrid Greiner, APAC Regional Head, during their strategic visit to India aimed at strengthening collaboration with customers, research institutions and key industry stakeholders.

The event witnessed participation from several of India's leading scientific and academic institutions, including Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), IIT Kharagpur, BITS Pilani, National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT Jaipur), National Institute of Technology Rourkela, National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur, TEXMiN (Technology Innovation in Exploration & Mining) Foundation, along with representatives from leading manufacturing companies including SLMG Beverages.

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Industry leaders observed that India's expanding investments across pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals, battery technologies, advanced materials, food processing and defence manufacturing are significantly increasing the need for high-precision analytical testing, process validation and quality assurance. As Indian manufacturers compete in global markets, laboratories are evolving from traditional testing facilities into strategic innovation centres that enable faster product development, process optimisation, regulatory compliance and sustainable production.

The discussions also highlighted the growing role of Industry 4.0, laboratory automation, digital laboratories, AI-enabled analytical systems, intelligent data management and data-driven decision-making, which are transforming manufacturing environments into smart, connected and highly efficient production ecosystems. Participants agreed that precision measurement is no longer limited to quality control but is becoming a key enabler of innovation, productivity and international competitiveness.

Speaking at the event, Katharina Christopolous, Chief Sales Officer, Anton Paar, said," India is rapidly evolving into one of the world's most dynamic manufacturing and innovation ecosystems. As industries move towards higher-value manufacturing, precision measurement is no longer confined to quality control--it has become a strategic capability that drives innovation, sustainability and global competitiveness. Our engagement with customers and research institutions reinforces the importance of developing analytical solutions that address real industrial challenges while supporting quality, productivity and long-term growth."

Astrid Greiner, APAC Regional Head, Anton Paar, added, "India's scientific talent, expanding industrial base and strong policy focus on manufacturing excellence make it one of Anton Paar's most strategic markets in the Asia-Pacific region. We are committed to strengthening long-term collaborations with customers, academia and research institutions to help accelerate innovation and build future-ready manufacturing capabilities."

A significant focus of the discussions was India's rapidly growing battery manufacturing ecosystem, where accurate characterization of battery materials, powders, nanoparticles and advanced materials is becoming increasingly critical to improving product performance, manufacturing consistency and safety. Experts also highlighted emerging opportunities in nanotechnology, catalyst development, advanced materials and next-generation manufacturing, where increasingly complex materials require high-precision characterization to support innovation and commercialisation.

The event also showcased Anton Paar's latest portfolio of advanced analytical technologies designed to address evolving industrial challenges. Demonstrations included next-generation systems for catalyst characterization, intelligent rheology, nanoparticle analysis, laser diffraction particle sizing, thermal analysis, true density measurement, refractive index and concentration measurement, density analysis, laboratory automation and process instrumentation. These technologies support research, quality control and manufacturing across pharmaceuticals, chemicals, polymers, food & beverages, battery materials, cosmetics, petrochemicals, advanced materials and academic research.

Among the technologies showcased were the AutoSorb 3300 for advanced catalyst characterization and temperature-programmed analysis; the Brabender AbsorptoMeter for automated liquid absorption testing of battery materials, carbon black and specialty powders; the MCR Rheometer Series for advanced rheological and material characterization; the Julia DSC Series for high-precision thermal analysis; the Litesizer DLS and Litesizer DIF Series for nanoparticle and particle size characterization; the Ultrapyc Series for true density measurement of solids and semi-solids; and the Abbemat Refractometer and DMA Density Meter Series, which enable highly accurate quality control and laboratory automation across multiple industries.

Founded in 1922, Anton Paar has developed one of the world's most comprehensive portfolios of analytical and measurement technologies, supporting industries through solutions spanning material characterization, rheology, density and concentration measurement, particle analysis, X-ray technologies, pharmaceutical analysis, petroleum testing, battery material characterization, laboratory automation and process instrumentation.

The discussions concluded with a shared industry consensus that as India advances its manufacturing ambitions under initiatives such as Make in India, Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and the National Manufacturing Mission, investments in precision analytics, digital laboratories and advanced measurement infrastructure will become critical differentiators for companies seeking higher productivity, regulatory compliance, innovation and export competitiveness. By combining scientific expertise with cutting-edge analytical technologies, Anton Paar continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to supporting India's industrial and research ecosystem while helping organisations transform measurement data into innovation, operational excellence and sustainable business growth.

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