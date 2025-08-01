DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / India’s manufacturing sector growth hits 16-month high in July on expansion in output, sales

India’s manufacturing sector growth hits 16-month high in July on expansion in output, sales

However, overall level of positive sentiment falls to its lowest mark in 3 years
article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:51 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A labourer works at a steel factory in UP's Kanpur. Reuters file
Advertisement

India’s manufacturing sector growth strengthened in July to a 16-month high of 59.1, supported by faster increases in new orders and output amid favourable demand conditions, a monthly survey said on Friday.

Advertisement

The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 58.4 in June to 59.1 in July, signalling the strongest improvement in the health of the sector since March 2024.

In the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) parlance, a print above 50 means expansion, while a score below 50 denotes contraction.

Advertisement

“India recorded a 59.1 manufacturing PMI in July, up from 58.4 during the prior month. This marked a 16-month high for the Indian manufacturing sector, which benefited from strong growth in new orders and output,” Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, said.

As per the survey, overall sales rose at the fastest pace in close to five years. Subsequently, production growth strengthened to a 15-month high in July and outpaced the series trend.

Advertisement

Indian manufacturers remained confident of a rise in output over the course of the coming 12 months, but the overall level of positive sentiment fell to its lowest mark in three years.

“... Business confidence fell to its lowest level in three years due to concerns over competition and inflation. Indeed, input and output prices in India’s manufacturing sector both remained elevated during July,” Bhandari said.

Companies continued to hire extra staff at the start of the second fiscal quarter, but they did so to the least extent in eight months.

Moreover, a vast majority of panellists (93 per cent) indicated that employment numbers were sufficient for current requirements. Indeed, outstanding business volumes increased only marginally in July.

“Amid softening business confidence, Indian manufacturers hired extra staff at the slowest rate since November 2024,” Bhandari said.

Among the main headwinds to growth, survey members listed competition and inflation concerns.

On the price front, the survey said cost pressures intensified in July. Amid reports of greater aluminium, leather, rubber and steel prices, average input costs rose at a faster pace than in June.

According to panel members, favourable demand conditions facilitated upward adjustments to their fees, the survey said.

The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts