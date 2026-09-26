NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 26: India’s emerging clean fuel corridors, expanding port infrastructure and growing maritime ecosystem are set to play a key role in the country’s transition towards a globally connected green hydrogen economy, according to discussions at S&P Global Energy’s Horizons Clean Energy Expansion India 2026.

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S&P Global Energy launched “India’s Maritime Energy Gateway”, an infographic that brings together port-level trade data, clean fuel projects, fleet and shipbuilding activity and emerging green hydrogen corridors. Launched by Shri Venkatesapathy S., IAS, Joint Secretary (Shipping), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the gateway maps India’s evolving maritime energy landscape and its growing role in clean fuels, bunkering and shipbuilding.

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The maritime focus formed part of a wider first-day discussion on moving India’s hydrogen ambitions towards execution, bankability, infrastructure readiness and demand creation. Opening the conference, Shri Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Minister, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, highlighted India’s expanding renewable energy and manufacturing base, including more than 304 GW of non-fossil capacity and over 160 GW of solar capacity. Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, SIGHT incentives have been awarded for around 8.62 lakh tonnes per annum of green hydrogen production and 3,000 MW per annum of domestic electrolyser manufacturing.

Discussions on the first day also highlighted dependable offtake, competitive renewable power, transmission connectivity, infrastructure readiness and access to capital as important components for moving projects towards final investment decisions. Power-to-X pathways, electrolyser development, storage and integrated project models were also discussed as enablers of large-scale commercialisation.

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On the second day, the focus expanded to the wider ecosystem required to scale India’s green hydrogen market, with reliable and cost-competitive renewable power, stronger grid and maritime infrastructure, policy certainty and sustained industrial demand emerging as key themes.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of connecting hydrogen production centres with international markets through port readiness, shipping capacity, bunkering facilities and safety protocols for hydrogen derivatives such as ammonia, supported by long-term offtake agreements and contracts. Greater alignment of hydrogen policies and standards, transparent price benchmarks and effective price discovery were identified as important for enabling international trade.

Fertiliser, refining and steel were identified as significant potential sources of industrial demand as India advances the decarbonisation of hard-to-abate sectors. The conference concluded with an emphasis on coordinated development across the value chain, spanning renewable power and transmission to ports, pricing, policy and long-term industrial demand.

The two-day conference brought together stakeholders from the energy, infrastructure, shipping, policy and industrial sectors, reinforcing the role of integrated infrastructure and market development in shaping India’s next phase of clean energy expansion.

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