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New Delhi [India], August 4: India designs and manufactures some of the finest furniture, handicrafts, rugs, and home decor in the world. A significant share of it leaves the country before most Indian buyers -- retailers, interior designers, hotels, or developers -- ever get to see it. imm india 2026 is built to fix that.

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Organised by Koelnmesse -- the force behind imm cologne, one of the world's three largest furniture trade fairs -- imm india 2026 takes place from 1-3 September 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. It is India's integrated B2B sourcing platform where global and domestic demand meets India's manufacturing depth under a single roof -- across furniture, home decor, rugs and carpets, mattresses, and handcrafted collections.

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The response from the domestic trade community has been unprecedented. Architects and interior designers, real estate developers, retailers and wholesalers, HoReCa professionals, buying houses, and sourcing agencies have signed up in numbers that reflect a genuine industry hunger for a platform of this kind -- one that offers direct manufacturer access, design-forward product, and the kind of business conversations that do not happen over a catalogue or a portal.

Speaking on the platform's growing relevance, Mr. Milind Dixit, Managing Director, Koelnmesse Pvt. Ltd., said, "imm india 2026 is not just another exhibition -- it is a bold statement of India's readiness to lead the global furniture and interiors conversation. Our vision is to create a marketplace where Indian manufacturers connect seamlessly with global demand, where design meets business, and where long-term partnerships are built."

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imm india serves both directions of the supply chain simultaneously. On one side, over 100 confirmed exhibitors -- many of them export-ready manufacturers who typically prioritise international orders -- now have a structured platform to engage India's domestic trade buyers directly. On the other side, domestic buyers get what they have rarely had: access to export-quality, design-led product, at source, with the maker in the room.

For an architect or interior designer, that means touching material, briefing a manufacturer to specification, and sourcing something genuinely distinctive for a project -- not another off-the-shelf option. For a retailer or distributor, it means first-mover access to new collections before they reach the wider market. For HoReCa professionals and real estate developers, it is direct procurement at project scale -- cutting out the agent, closing the margin gap, and briefing the supplier face-to-face.

The global trade environment is adding momentum to this domestic story. The recently finalised EU-India Free Trade Agreement and the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) -- providing duty-free access for 99% of Indian furniture, home decor, and handicraft exports into Europe and the UK -- are significantly elevating India's position as a global sourcing destination. What this means for domestic buyers is material: manufacturers who are now internationally competitive are exhibiting at imm india. The product on the floor has been built to global specification.

Mr. C.P Sharma, President - Handloom Handicraft Exporters Welfare Association (HHEWA), COA Member, PDEXCIL (Ministry of Textiles, Government of India invited COA EPCH, said, "HHEWA is pleased to partner with imm india to create new business and export opportunities for India's handicraft and home decor exporters. Together, HHEWA and imm india are committed to supporting the growth, visibility, and global competitiveness of Indian exporters."

Mr. Bharat Dinesh, President, Jodhpur Handicrafts Exporters Association, said, "imm india marks a defining step for India's furniture and interiors industry. It gives our members and the wider ecosystem a focused global platform to showcase Indian design, connect with serious buyers, and build partnerships that strengthen India's position in global trade."

The show floor spans furniture, rugs and carpets, home decor, surfaces, kitchen solutions, mattresses, and handcrafted collections, with confirmed exhibitors including Source, Sunrise International, Sheela Foam Limited, Obeetee Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Industries Ltd., Royal Rugs, Khivraj Handicrafts, Sankara Furniture Designs, Metaltech Design, Saraf Exports, Tapisserie Home, The Furniture Folks, and Mahesh Handicrafts -- alongside 100+ total exhibitors spanning major manufacturing hubs from Jodhpur and Moradabad to Karur and Saharanpur.

Alongside the domestic trade opportunity, imm india 2026 is hosting a structured International Hosted Buyer Programme -- bringing confirmed trade delegations from the USA, Australia, UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Oman, Mexico, Egypt, Israel, Romania, UAE, and other key markets. For Indian exhibitors, this means qualified international buyers on the floor -- not a projection, a confirmed programme.

The event is backed by India's broadest industry coalition for a furniture and interiors platform. imm india 2026's supporting associations include JHEA, AMK, HHEWA, Buying Agents Association (BAA), and AFMI - Association of Furniture Manufacturers of India (Exclusive Partner). Further support from The Handicrafts Exporters Association Moradabad, Bagru Industrial Association, AACC, IETO, ICC, Kirti Nagar Timber & Furniture Dealers Association, and KHEXMASS creates a pan-India coalition spanning every manufacturing cluster, trade body, and buyer segment of consequence.

Beyond sourcing, imm india 2026 will host industry conferences and knowledge sessions curated with the architecture and interior design community, and the imm india Excellence Awards -- recognising innovation, sustainability, craftsmanship, and design excellence across Indian manufacturing.

India's furniture and interiors industry has always been globally competitive. imm india 2026 is the platform where that competitiveness meets the domestic market it has largely bypassed -- and where the international market it is now entering comes to confirm what it has been hearing. Three days. One address. The industry's full range. That is what September 1-3 in New Delhi looks like.

Registration is free for qualified trade visitors. To register or learn more: www.imm-india.com.

Koelnmesse - Global Inspiration for Living, Contract and Public Spaces

Koelnmesse is the world's top trade fair organiser for the areas of Living, Contract and Public Spaces. Leading international trade fairs such as ORGATEC, interzum, FSB, aquanale and spoga+gafa come together at the Cologne trade fair location to form renowned and established industry meeting points. This strong portfolio is further enhanced by imm cologne and idd cologne, both of which are also held in Cologne. These fairs comprehensively represent the interior and design segment, the furniture and interior construction industries' supplying sections, the kitchen world, all topics for the modern working world, garden lifestyle as well as modern work environments, the garden lifestyle, public spaces, sports and leisure facilities, along with saunas, pools and wellness centres.

Beyond that, Koelnmesse is strategically expanding its portfolio in international growth markets. The imm brand family includes imm india and IFFINA+ powered by imm cologne in Indonesia. The ORGATEC brand has established a global footprint with ORGATEC Tokyo, ORGATEC India, and ORGATEC WORKSPACE Saudi Arabia. The international presence of the interzum brand extends to interzum guangzhou, interzum bogota, interzum jakarta, and the interzum forum italy. The FSB brand is also internationally active, with the FSB Sports Show Riyadh and the FSB Forum Italy in Bergamo. Furthermore, the portfolio features La Feria De Diseno Medellin powered by idd cologne in Colombia.

imm india on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company

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