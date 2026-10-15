DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / India's merchandise exports jump 23% to USD 44.4 billion in September, trade deficit narrows

India's merchandise exports jump 23% to USD 44.4 billion in September, trade deficit narrows

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:11 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India's merchandise exports rose 23.04 per cent to USD 44.40 billion in September 2026, compared to USD 36.08 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to USD 30.21 billion from USD 33 billion in September last year, as imports rose to USD 74.61 billion from USD 69.08 billion.

Advertisement

India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, grew 10.99 per cent to an estimated USD 80.75 billion from USD 72.76 billion a year ago.

Advertisement

Overall imports increased to USD 94.05 billion from USD 86.93 billion, while the combined trade deficit narrowed to USD 13.30 billion from USD 14.17 billion.

Addressing a press briefing, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said merchandise shipments were driving the strong export growth.

Advertisement

"If you look at merchandise exports in September, they are at USD 44.40 billion, which is 23.04 per cent higher than last September," he said.

The growth was supported by higher shipments of electronic goods, petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and agricultural products.

Agrawal also highlighted that export growth accelerated during the second quarter of the current financial year.

"The second quarter has outperformed the first quarter of this transition year, and the second quarter's overall export growth has been 15.84 per cent. In the first quarter, overall export growth was 11.84 per cent," he said.

According to the ministry's presentation, India's overall exports reached an estimated USD 242.6 billion during July–September 2026, the highest ever for the second quarter, compared to USD 233.6 billion in April–June. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts