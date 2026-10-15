New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India's merchandise exports rose 23.04 per cent to USD 44.40 billion in September 2026, compared to USD 36.08 billion a year ago, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.

The merchandise trade deficit narrowed to USD 30.21 billion from USD 33 billion in September last year, as imports rose to USD 74.61 billion from USD 69.08 billion.

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India's overall exports, including merchandise and services, grew 10.99 per cent to an estimated USD 80.75 billion from USD 72.76 billion a year ago.

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Overall imports increased to USD 94.05 billion from USD 86.93 billion, while the combined trade deficit narrowed to USD 13.30 billion from USD 14.17 billion.

Addressing a press briefing, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said merchandise shipments were driving the strong export growth.

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"If you look at merchandise exports in September, they are at USD 44.40 billion, which is 23.04 per cent higher than last September," he said.

The growth was supported by higher shipments of electronic goods, petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals and agricultural products.

Agrawal also highlighted that export growth accelerated during the second quarter of the current financial year.

"The second quarter has outperformed the first quarter of this transition year, and the second quarter's overall export growth has been 15.84 per cent. In the first quarter, overall export growth was 11.84 per cent," he said.

According to the ministry's presentation, India's overall exports reached an estimated USD 242.6 billion during July–September 2026, the highest ever for the second quarter, compared to USD 233.6 billion in April–June. (ANI)

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