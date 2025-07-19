New Delhi [India] July 19 (ANI): India's initiative in developing a group standard for whole millet grains recieved global recognition during the 88th Executive Committee meeting of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CCEXEC88) held at the FAO Headquarters in Rome from 14-18 July 2025.

Advertisement

The milestone was approved at the 47th session of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC47) in 2024 and was reviewed during the CCEXEC88. The work was chaired by India in collaboration with Mali, Nigeria, and Senegal as co-chairs.

The initiative's terms of reference were recently finalised at the 11th Session of the Codex Committee on Cereals, Pulses and Legumes (CCCPL11) in April 2025.

Advertisement

India, an elected member of CCEXEC, played a key role in the high-level meeting inaugurated by Godfrey Magwenzi, Deputy Director General and Director of Cabinet, FAO, and Jeremy Farrar, Assistant Director-General, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention and Control, WHO.

The Committee also lauded India's leadership in finalising new standards for fresh dates, a project stemming from the 23rd session of the Codex Committee on Fresh Fruits and Vegetables (CCFFV23).

Advertisement

These standards will be reviewed for adoption at the upcoming 48th session of CAC in November 2025. Additionally, India will co-chair upcoming efforts to develop standards for fresh turmeric and broccoli.

India took an active stance in shaping the Codex Strategic Plan 2026-2031, particularly in defining SMART Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to ensure measurable outcomes.

India also spotlighted its regional capacity-building initiatives in nations like Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, which have received recognition from the FAO.

A key takeaway was India's encouragement to less active Codex member nations to leverage the Codex Trust Fund for mentorship programs, underscoring India's commitment to global food safety and cooperation.

The Indian delegation, representing the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and FSSAI, was instrumental in asserting national interests and supporting inclusive international standards. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)