India's mobile exports surge from Rs 1,500 cr to Rs 2 lakh cr in a decade: Jitin Prasada

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India's mobile phone exports have surged 127 times in a decade and they grew from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2 lakh crore, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, informed Lok Sabha in a written reply Wednesday.

The minister attributed unprecedented mobile manufacturing growth to the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI).

During the past decade, mobile production in India witnessed 28-fold growth at Rs 5.45 lakh crore from Rs 18,000 crore.

Under the aegis of the National Policy on Electronics (NPE) 2019, MeitY had notified the Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for IT Hardware.

"PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has significantly impacted Mobile manufacturing sector in India particularly in transforming India from a net importer to a net exporter of mobile phones. Bharat is now the second largest mobile manufacturing country in the world," the minister said in his written reply.

The PLI Scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing has already attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 12,390 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 8,44,752 crore with exports of Rs 4,65,809 crore and generated additional employment of 1,30,330 (Direct jobs) till June 2025.

The PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware has attracted a cumulative investment of Rs 717.13 crore, led to a cumulative production of Rs 12,195.84 crore and generated additional employment of 5,056 (direct jobs) till June 2025.

Total FDI in field of electronics manufacturing in last 5 years (since 2020-21) is USD 4,071 million, cumulative FDI of USD 2,802 million has been contributed by MeitY PLI beneficiaries.

As part of its 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' plan, the government launched production incentive (PLI) schemes in several sectors in 2020, to make Indian manufacturers globally competitive, attract investments, enhance exports, integrate India into the global supply chain and reduce dependency on imports. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

